NASA to Webcast Funeral for Eugene Cernan, Last Man on the Moon

Apollo astronaut Eugene Cernan, known as "the last man on the moon," died Jan. 16 at age 82.

Eugene Cernan, who died Jan. 16 at age 82, is known for being the last man to set foot on the moon as part of NASA's Apollo missions. Today (Jan. 24), NASA TV will provide live coverage of his funeral service beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) from St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

You can watch the service here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV.

Cernan was a NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, and he flew in space three times, two of which were missions to the moon as part of the Apollo program and an earlier Gemini flight where he took a two-hour spacewalk. On his first visit to the moon, Apollo 10, the crew circled and did "everything but" land. He finally got his chance to touch down during Apollo 17, NASA's last moon mission, where he was the final person to leave the lunar surface.

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.