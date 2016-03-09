Star Chart: The Virtual Reality Planetarium App (Images)

Star Chart: VR Skywatching

Star Chart

A new virtual reality app lets users explore the solar system up close, from scorching-hot Mercury to faraway Pluto and beyond. Take a look at some views from the Star Chart program here.

Saturn in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

A close-up of Saturn in Star Chart for VR.

Uranus in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

Uranus and its rings shown in Star Chart for VR.

Cygnus in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

The constellation Cygnus in Star Chart for VR.

Solar System in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

A faraway look at the solar system in Star Chart for VR.

Saturn and Moons in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

Saturn and its moons in Star Chart for VR.

Mars in Star Chart VR

Star Chart

Mars and one of its moons in Star for Chart VR

Mars Features in Star Chart for VR

Star Chart

Major features of Mars in Star Chart for VR.