Best Space Photos of the Week – Feb. 21, 2016

An Angry Sun

Copyright Alan Friedman (Averted Imagination)

The sinister surface of glowing plasma that makes up the landscape of the Sun can be seen twisting and swirling in magnetic fields. Read more.

When a Fire Starts to Burn

Credit Line & Copyright Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

Adam Block, manager of public programs at the University of Arizona SkyCenter, obtained this image of Herbig Ae/Be star V1025 Tauri in November-December 2015, at the SkyCenter. Read more.

Milky Way at Hunting Island State Park

Shreenivasan Manievannan/Shreeniclix Photography

Astrophotographer Shreenivasan Manievannan caught the Milky Way on Feb 13, 2016, in Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina. Read more.

Milky Way Over Nubble Lighthouse

Manish Mamtani

Astrophotographer Manish Mamtani caught a wintry scene of the Milky Way over Nubble Lighthouse in Maine on Feb. 7, 2016. Read more.

Vesta's Disk

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

Vesta's disk seen by the Dawn spacecraft. There isn't much evidence of the Late Heavy Bombardment on its surface. Read more.

Fresh Impact Craters on Vesta

NASA, JPL-Caltech, UCLA, MPS, DLR, IDA

Some relatively fresh impact craters on Vesta’s surface in the south polar region. The different images represent the same region viewed in different wavelengths of light by the Dawn spacecraft. Read more.

Cygnus Deke Slayton II Leaves Station

NASA TV

The unmanned Cygnus cargo ship Deke Slayton II departs the International Space Station at the end of its resupply mission. The robotic spacecraft will be commanded to intentionally burn up in the Earth's atmosphere for disposal. Read more.

Our Fierce Sun: 12 Months of Explosive Activity

NASA'S Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO/S. Wiessinger

In a dramatic new composite image released by NASA, 23 high-definition observations of our nearest star have been compiled creating the mother of all solar portraits. Read more.

NASA Space Poster - The Grand Tour

NASA

NASA's Voyager mission took advantage of a once-every-175-year alignment of the outer planets for a grand tour of the solar system. Read more.

NASA Space Poster - Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA

Astonishing geology and the potential to host the conditions for simple life make Jupiter's moon Europa a fascinating destination for future exploration. Read more.

Cloud City on Venus

NASA

The rare science opportunity of planetary transits has long inspired bold voyages to exotic vantage points – journeys such as James Cook's trek to the South Pacific to watch Venus and Mercury cross the face of the Sun in 1769. Read more.