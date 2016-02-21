Best Space Photos of the Week – Feb. 21, 2016

An Angry Sun
The sinister surface of glowing plasma that makes up the landscape of the Sun can be seen twisting and swirling in magnetic fields. Read more.
When a Fire Starts to Burn
Adam Block, manager of public programs at the University of Arizona SkyCenter, obtained this image of Herbig Ae/Be star V1025 Tauri in November-December 2015, at the SkyCenter. Read more.
Milky Way at Hunting Island State Park
Astrophotographer Shreenivasan Manievannan caught the Milky Way on Feb 13, 2016, in Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina. Read more.
Milky Way Over Nubble Lighthouse
Astrophotographer Manish Mamtani caught a wintry scene of the Milky Way over Nubble Lighthouse in Maine on Feb. 7, 2016. Read more.
Vesta's Disk
Vesta's disk seen by the Dawn spacecraft. There isn't much evidence of the Late Heavy Bombardment on its surface. Read more.
Fresh Impact Craters on Vesta
Some relatively fresh impact craters on Vesta’s surface in the south polar region. The different images represent the same region viewed in different wavelengths of light by the Dawn spacecraft. Read more.
Cygnus Deke Slayton II Leaves Station
The unmanned Cygnus cargo ship Deke Slayton II departs the International Space Station at the end of its resupply mission. The robotic spacecraft will be commanded to intentionally burn up in the Earth's atmosphere for disposal. Read more.
Our Fierce Sun: 12 Months of Explosive Activity
In a dramatic new composite image released by NASA, 23 high-definition observations of our nearest star have been compiled creating the mother of all solar portraits. Read more.
NASA Space Poster - The Grand Tour
NASA's Voyager mission took advantage of a once-every-175-year alignment of the outer planets for a grand tour of the solar system. Read more.
NASA Space Poster - Jupiter's Moon Europa
Astonishing geology and the potential to host the conditions for simple life make Jupiter's moon Europa a fascinating destination for future exploration. Read more.
Cloud City on Venus
The rare science opportunity of planetary transits has long inspired bold voyages to exotic vantage points – journeys such as James Cook's trek to the South Pacific to watch Venus and Mercury cross the face of the Sun in 1769. Read more.