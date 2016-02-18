The sinister surface of glowing plasma that makes up the landscape of the Sun can be seen twisting and swirling in magnetic fields. The activity includes multiple dark sun spots and bright plage. At the eastern horizon an enormous solar prominence rises angrily from the surface, larger than the planets in our Solar System, and coiling back toward the star. [Learn more about solar activity.]
An Angry Sun | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright Alan Friedman (Averted Imagination))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.