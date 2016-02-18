An Angry Sun | Space Wallpaper

The sinister surface of glowing plasma that makes up the landscape of the Sun can be seen twisting and swirling in magnetic fields. The activity includes multiple dark sun spots and bright plage. At the eastern horizon an enormous solar prominence rises angrily from the surface, larger than the planets in our Solar System, and coiling back toward the star. [Learn more about solar activity.]

