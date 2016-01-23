Best Space Photos of the Week – Jan. 23, 2016

Star Cluster Sparkles Like Jewels in Hubble Telescope View

NASA & ESA, Jesús Maíz Apellániz (Instituto de Astrofisica de Andalucia)

Dozens of stars glimmer like jewels in a jaw-dropping new photo by the Hubble Space Telescope. [Read the full story.]

Jason-3 Satellite Launch: NASA Photo

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into space carrying the Jason-3 ocean-mapping satellite during a launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 17, 2016.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing Try: Droneship View

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster approaches the droneship Just Read The Instructions during a landing attempt in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 17, 2016 after the successful launch of the Jason-3 ocean satellite.

Falcon 9 Rocket Tips Over on Droneship

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket tips over during a landing attempt on the droneship Just Read The Instructions on Jan. 17, 2016.

A 'Wright Mons-ter': Pluto's Ice Volcano Is Huge

NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI

Pluto’s weirdly dynamic and “young” surface has just become even more intriguing with the release of this stunning color image of what is thought to be a huge cryovolcano, or ice volcano. [Read the full story.]

A Garden Grows in Space: First Zinnias Bloom, to Astronaut's Delight

NASA/Scott Kelly via Twitter

Scott Kelly shows off zinnias grown on the International Space Station. [Read the full story.]

Winter Storm Photo - NOAA GOES-West

NASA/NOAA GOES Project

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured this photo of the winter storm on Jan. 21, 2016, at 10 a.m. EST.

Comet Catalina, Geminid, and Venus Shine in Skywatcher Image

Comet Catalina is sporting two tails as it begins its journey away from the Sun and into the outer Solar System. The comet C/2013 US10 (Catalina) is approaching Earth in January after rounding the Sun. [Read the full story.]

Rings of Saturn and 2 Moons Shine in Gorgeous NASA Photo

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Two very different Saturn moons hang near the giant planet's iconic rings in a gorgeous new photo from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. [Read the full story.]

Astronauts and Skydivers to Help Open Houston 747-Shuttle Exhibit

The countdown is on to the grand opening of Houston's newest landmark — a $12 million, eight-story tall attraction dedicated to the largest single artifact saved from NASA's 30-year space shuttle program. [Read the full story.]