Stargazer Spots Comet Catalina, Meteor and Venus Together (Photo)

Comet Catalina is sporting two tails as it begins its journey away from the Sun and into the outer Solar System. The comet C/2013 US10 (Catalina) is approaching Earth in January after rounding the Sun.

Astrophotographer Derek Demeter took this image of Comet Catalina in December, 2015 from Chiefland Astronomy Village in Florida.

"The comet is passing nearby Venus and can be seen not too far from the planet in the early morning skies," Demeter wrote in an email to Space.com. [See more photos of Comet Catalina by stargazers]

This comet is coming from deep space, probably out in the Oort cloud, far beyond the orbit of Neptune. Like many comets, Catalinahas two tails, one made of dust and one of gas. In this image, Demeter also captured a Geminid meteor and the planet Venus, a true skywatching treat in one night, he said.

"Call me meteor man but I was fortunate enough to get all three on a single image!" Demeter added.

Taken with Canon 6D, 200mm lens at f/8 at 2 minute exposure.

