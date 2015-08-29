Best Space Photos of the Week – August 29, 2015

Blazing Sky

Scott MacNeill/Frosty Drew Observatory

Scott MacNeill of the Frosty Drew Observatory compiled three nights of Perseid meteor activity, August 13-15, 2015, into one image containing 57 meteors. He writes in an email message to Space.com: “I originally wanted to collect another night's session, though weather had different plans in New England last night. I have heard mixed reports on Perseid sightings this year. Though at Frosty Drew Observatory in Rhode Island we had quite a show with Wednesday night/Thursday morning bringing the best display. Friday night/Saturday morning brought more fireball meteors, though the overall frequency of meteor sightings was significantly less.” The observatory is located in Charlestown, Rhode Island. [Read the full story.]

Behold the Glorious Night

Astrophotographer Dora Miller, who goes by the nickname of "Aurora Dora," sent in a photo of an auroral display taken in Talkeetna, Alaska, on August 22, 2015. She writes in an email message to Space.com: "Finally the dark night skies are back to Alaska and the Aurora Borealis season is starting up in full glory!" [Read the full story.]

The World Rolls 'Round in the Stars

ESO/A.Santerne

Stars appear to arc around the south celestial pole, over ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile. A long exposure produces thephotographic effect. La Silla, based in the outskirts of Chile’s Atacama Desert at roughly 7900 feet (2400 m) above sea level, provides over 300 clear nights a year for observing. The site hosts many of ESO’s telescopes and to national projects run by the ESO Member States. This photo includes the ESO 3.6-metre telescope on the left peak, which now supports the extrasolar planet hunter: the High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS). Image released August 24, 2015. [Read the full story.]

Stunning Rainbow Jets from Dying Stars Spied by Hubble

ESA/Hubble & NASA

Rainbow jets of gas blast away from twin dying stars in the Hubble Space Telescope's vivid new shot of the Twin Jet Nebula. [Read the full story.]

Saturn's Moon Dione: Photos from Cassini's Final Close Flyby

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

Saturn's moon floats in front of the giant planet and its rings, as seen by Cassini spacecraft during its final close flyby of the icy satellite on Aug. 17, 2015. Cassini caught the view from a distance of approximately 45,000 miles (73,000 km) from Dione. [Read the full story.]

Photos: Hurricane Katrina From Space

NASA

NASA satellites watched closely as the massive 2005 storm closed in on Louisiana and the surrounding area. [Read the full story.]

India's 1st Mars Probe Captures Stunning 3D View of Huge Chasm

ISRO

India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) sent back three spectacular images of a Mars chasm in 3-D, showing gullies shaped by erosive forces on the Red Planet. [Read the full story.]

When one stargazer and astrophotographer went stargazing at Sand Beach in Acadia National Park in Maine, he expected to see amazing views of the Milky Way. But he didn't expect to make a new friend. [Read the full story.]

Milky Way Above California King Range

Robert Wick/BLM

The dark skies of America's National Conservation Lands, like the King Range in California, provide unspoiled views of the Milky Way and other celestial wonders. [Read the full story.]

Sun Unleashes Medium-Strength Solar Flare

NASA/SDO

The sun fired off an intense solar flare on Monday as NASA satellites watched. [Read the full story.]

Meet George Jetson! Milky Way Spans Skyway in Futuristic Photo

Photo of Milky Way behind observation tower on top of Clingman’s dome. [Read the full story.]