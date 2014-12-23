101 Best Night Sky Photos of 2014 by Stargazers

The Night Sky in 2014

Solar eclipses, the moon and more wowed Space.com readers this year. See the most amazing night sky photos of 2014 by amateur astronomers and stargazers around the world in our year-end gallery here. HERE: Veteran night sky photographer Tommy Eliassen captured this stunning photo of the 2014 Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 12, 2014 as the northern lights danced over Lovund, Norway. See more amazing 2014 Geminids photos.



The Lighthouse and the Flowers

Astrophotographer Jon Secord took this image from Pemaquid Lighthouse in Pemaquid, Maine on June 21, 2014. A dazzling growth of Rosa Rugosa blooms in the foreground, connecting Earth and sky.

The Milky Way, a First Try

This amazing view by photographer Stephen Ippolito marked his first time trying to photograph the Milky Way at night. Here, he snaps the view from Arch Rock at Joshua Tree National Park in California during a New Moon on June 26, 2014.

The Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower

Jim Denny

Astrophotographer Jim Denny sent in a photo of a Southern Delta Aquarid meteor taken on July 30, 2014, in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii.

An August Supermoon

Photographer Adam Nixon caught this stunning sight of the Aug. 10, 2014 full moon over the San Diego skyline during a full perigee moon - the biggest full moon of 2014.

Milky Way From New Zealand

This image was taken by astrophotographer Amit Kamble from the historic Māori site Opotaka in New Zealand on July 27, 2014.

Milky Way and Horse Sculptures

Manish Mamtani

What looks like prancing horses are actually statues in this stunning image from astrophotographer Manish Mamtani, who took the image of the Milky Way and horse sculptures by artist Ricardo Breceda on Aug. 2 and 3 during a trip to Borrego Springs in California.

Milky Way and the Light House

Eduardo González

Astrophotographer Eduardo González took this jaw-dropping photo if a lighthouse in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, with the dazzling Milky Way arcing overhead. This photo, while undated in González's note, was sent into Space.com by him in August.

Lunar Crescent

John Nelson

Skywatcher John Nelson took this stunning snapshot of the crescent moon on May 31, 2014. He used a Canon 60D camera attached to an Explore Scientific 127mm telescope.

Artificial Fireball

An astronaut and cosmonaut on the International Space Station captured this view of the fiery demise of an Orbital Sciences-built Cygnus cargo ship burning up in Earth's atmosphere at the end of its mission on Aug. 17, 2014. Read the full story.

The Awe of Night

William Praniski

Two observers take in the majesty of the universe in this spectacular photo taken by astrophotographer William Praniski from the Chilean town of San Pedro de Atacama on July 27, 2014.