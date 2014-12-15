Awesome Geminid Meteor Shower Photos for 2014 (Gallery)

2014 Geminid Meteor Over Redondo Beach, California

Gemind meteors rained down in 2014. See photos of the 2014 Geminid meteor shower in this Space.com gallery. Here: Astrophotographer Maxim Senin caught a Geminid meteor over Redondo Beach, California, Dec. 13, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor Over Lovund, Norway

Astrophotographer Tommy Eliassen grabbed a shot of a Geminid meteor on Dec. 12, 2014, over Lovund, Norway.

Self-Portrait with 2014 Geminid Meteor in Hungary

Astrophotographer Béla Papp was trying to take a photo of himself before clouds obscured the sky, and managed to capture a Geminid meteor as well. Image taken in Hungary on Dec. 11, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor Shower Over Rhode Island

Astrophotographer Manish Mamtani sent in a photo of the Geminid meteor shower taking place Dec. 13-14 over the Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

2014 Geminid Meteor Near Las Vegas

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor he took about 30 minutes' drive outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 14, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor Over New Jersey

Astrophotographer John Entwistle caught a Geminid meteor over Farmingham, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor Over Florida

Astrophotographer Jean Clark captured this Geminid meteor in Yankeetown, Florida, on Dec. 14, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor with Light Painting

Astrophotographer Jack Suman sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor over Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 13, 2014. He points out that he "painted" the vegetation with a laser pointer.

2014 Geminid Fireball Over Australia

Astrophotographer David Finlay caught a Geminid fireball streaking across the southern sky near the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. Image obtained Dec. 15, 2014, at Saddleback Mountain, Kiama, NSW, Australia.

2014 Geminid Meteor Shower Over Boulder, Colorado

Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in an image capturing a number of Geminid meteors flashing over Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 14, 2014.

2014 Geminid Meteor Over New South Wales, Australia

Astrophotographer Petra de Ruyter sent in an image of a Geminid meteor taken at Bowna, New South Wales, Australia, on Dec. 13, 2014.