Amazing Supermoon Photos: Biggest Full Moon of 2014

August 2014 Supermoon Over Caguas, Puerto Rico

Fernando Roquel Torres, Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe

The moon is a constant night sky companion, but when it's full, Earth's nearest neighbor is a spectacle of beauty. On Aug. 10, 2014, the moon was full at perigee, marking a so-called 'Supermoon.' See amazing photos of the biggest full moon of 2014 here in this gallery. Shown Here: Astrophotographer Fernando Roquel Torres sent in a photo of the supermoon taken in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 10, 2014.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Cape Palliser, New Zealand

Astrophotographer Mark Gee sent in a photo of the supermoon over Cape Palliser, New Zealand, on August 20, 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

Supermoon Rising Over California

A photographer captured this view of the supermoon on Aug. 10, 2014 rising over the San Diego skyline. Read the Full Story Here.

San Diego Supermoon and Harbor

An astrophotographer captured this image of the supermoon above the San Diego skyline with the bay in the foreground on Aug. 10, 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

August 2014 Supermoon with Plane

George Garcia

George Garcia captured this shot of a plane crossing the face of the "supermoon" on Aug. 10, 2014, from Montebello, California. Read the Full Story Here.

Biggest and Smallest Full Moons of 2014

Giuseppe Petricca

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca of Sulmona, Abruzzo, Italym created this comparison view of the biggest and smallest moons of 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

Racing the Moon

Dave Brody, Executive Producer

Dave Brody, Executive Producer of the Visual Content team here at Purch, sent in a photo of the supermoon above western Manhattan, taken from Edgewater, NJ, on Aug. 10, 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

August 2014 Super Moon Over Entiat, Washington

Tim McCord/Tim McCord Photography

Astrophotographer Tim McCord sent in a image of the supermoon taken in Entiat, Washington. He reports the smoke from wildfires obscured ths image. Taken Aug, 10, 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

What Makes a 'Supermoon' Full Moon Super

Karl Tate/SPACE.com

Supermoons can appear 30 percent brighter and up to 14 percent larger than typical full moons. Learn what makes a big full moon a true 'supermoon' in this Space.com infographic.

San Diego Supermoon

A wide view of the supermoon rising over San Diego, California on Aug. 10, 2014. Read the Full Story Here.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Frosty Drew Observatory, Rhode Island

John R. Weaver

Astrophotographer John R. Weaver sent in a photo of the supermoon taken on Aug. 10, 2014, at Frosty Drew Observatory in Ninigret Park, Rhode Island. Read the Full Story Here.