Amazing August Night Sky Photos by Stargazers (2014 Gallery)

Night Sky Over Ko'Olina, Oahu, Hawaii.

Astrophotographer Jason Matias sent in a photo of the night sky taken at Night Sky Over Ko'Olina, Oahu, Hawaii. The sun sets over the ocean, while two shooting stars zip (faintly) overhead. Photo undated.

Milky Way Seen from a Terrace in Hvar, Croatia

Astrophotographer Gorana Kurtović sent in a photo of the Milky Way, taken while lying on the terrace of a house on the island of Hvar, Croatia, on Aug. 2, 2014.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Colorado

Daniel McVey

Astrophotographer Daniel McVey sent a photo of the August 2014 supermoon taken at White River National Forest in Summit County, Colorado.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Ireland

Leah Burgess

Astrophotographer Leah Burgess sent in a photo of the supermoon of Aug. 8, 2014, taken at Donerail, Tramore, County Waterford, Ireland rising over Brownstown Point.

Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor

Jim Denny

Astrophotographer Jim Denny sent in a photo of a Southern Delta Aquarid meteor taken on July 30, 2014, in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii.

Supermoon Rising Behind a Lighthouse in New Zealand

An astrophotographer captured this photo of the supermoon rising behind a lighthouse and some observers on Aug. 10, 2014.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Frosty Drew Observatory, Rhode Island

John R. Weaver

Astrophotographer John R. Weaver sent in a photo of the supermoon taken on Aug. 10, 2014, at Frosty Drew Observatory in Ninigret Park, Rhode Island.

August 2014 Supermoon Over Shrewsbury River, New Jersey

Astrophotographer Steve Scanlon sent in a picture of the setting supermoon over the islands of the Shrewsbury River in New Jersey, taken Aug. 10, 2014.

San Diego Supermoon and Harbor

An astrophotographer captured this image of the supermoon above the San Diego skyline with the bay in the foreground on Aug. 10, 2014.

2014 Perseid Meteor Over the Philippines

Joanne Q. Escober

Astrophotographer Joanne Q. Escober sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken from her rooftop in Marikina City, Philippines, on Aug. 13, 2014.

2014 Perseid Meteor Over Oklahoma

Cheryl Welch

Astrophotographer Cheryl Welch took this shot of a Perseid meteor in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Aug. 12, 2014.