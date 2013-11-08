Amazing Moon Rises Over City Hall in Sweden (Photo)

The moon rises over the city hall of Östersund, Sweden in this image taken by Göran Strand. Strand sent the photo to SPACE.com on Oct. 28, 2013.

A giant moon rises over a sleepy city in Sweden, marking the last moments of summer.

Astrophotographer Göran Strand sent SPACE.com this magnificent photo of the moon over Östersund's city hall on Oct. 28.

"I went out to capture the last hours of the summertime,” Strand said in an email to SPACE.com. "In the background you can see some clouds that are lit by the moon." [10 Surprising Moon Facts]

The Earth's lone satellite takes 27.3 days to orbit the Earth and rotate on its axis. It takes 29.53 days between one full moon to the next, a time also called a "synodic" month. Its size appears to vary to observers on Earth because it has an elliptical orbit.

