Best Space Photos of the Week - Sept. 28, 2013

3D Map of Milky Way Galaxy Reveals Peanut-Shaped Core

ESO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/M. Kornmesser/R. Hurt

The veiled center of the Milky Way called the galactic bulge is shaped like a peanut, find two international teams of astronomers. How the best 3D map of the Milky Way’s heart told the tale. [Read the Full Story]

Mars TARs

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars lies high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. [See More Images]

I Feel a Hot Wind on My Shoulder

ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Jean-Christophe Lambry

Star HD 184738 (AKA Campbell’s hydrogen star) appears within plumes of reddish glowing gases, including hydrogen and nitrogen. HD 184738 lies at the center of a small planetary nebula. [See More Images]

Sun Distorted by Jets' Supersonic Shockwaves

NASA

A stunning video shows how sonic-boom shockwaves distort the edge of the sun. [Read the Full Story]

Space Station Photos: Expedition 37 Mission In Orbit

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying three new crewmembers is seen approaching the International Space Station on Sept. 25, 2013. The Soyuz ferried American astronaut Mike Hopkins and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy to the space station. [See more images]

'Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz'

Juan Ortiz

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode “Mirror Mirror” from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz." [See more images]

Harvest Moon Photos: Amazing Full Moon Images by Skywatchers

Diane Ottosen

Photographer Diane Ottosen sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon over the Cascade Mountains in Washington state, taken from Wenatchee, WA, on Sept. 18, 2013. [See more images]

Amazing Cat's Paw Nebula View Captured by New Space Camera

ArTeMiS team/Ph. André, M. Hennemann, V. Revéret et al./Digitized Sky Survey 2/J. Emerson/ESO/VISTA/S. Guisard

A new instrument recently installed on a telescope in the Southern Hemisphere has produced an incredibly detailed view of the Cat’s Paw Nebula. [See it here]

Don’t It Make My Brown Dwarf Blue

ESO, and D. Minniti and J. C. Beamín (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile)

ESO’s VISTA telescope has spotted a brown dwarf nicknamed VVV BD001, seen at the very center of this image. [See More Images]