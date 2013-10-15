Space Station Photos: Expedition 37 Mission In Orbit (Gallery)

Astronaut 'Vitruvian Man' Crew Portrait

NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, flight engineer; Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin (center), commander; and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, flight engineer, echo Leonardo Da Vinci's famed 'Vitruvian Man' in a crew photo on the International Space Station during the Expedition 37 mission. [Read the Crew's Landing Preview Here]

Astronaut Karen Nyberg in Space

NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg enjoys the view of Earth from the windows in the Cupola of the International Space Station during her Expedition 37 mission in 2013. Image taken Nov. 4. [Read the Crew's Landing Preview Here]

Expedition 37 Crew Portrait

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin (center), Expedition 37 commander; along with NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a crew portrait while wearing their Russian Sokol spacesuits. [Read the Crew's Landing Preview Here]

Astronaut Luca Parmitano Plays Guitar

NASA

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency plays guitar in weightlessness during his Expedition 37 mission on the International Space Station. [Read the Crew's Landing Preview Here]

Olympic Torch in Space: Nov 9, 2013

NASA TV

The Olympic torch is seen from the helmet camera of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kotov in this view from a spacewalk on Nov. 9, 2013. Cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy is seen awaiting the torch, which will be used in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. [Read the Full Story of the Olympic Torch Spacewalk Here]

Cosmonaut Oleg Kotov Spacewalks with Olympic Torch

Spacewalker Oleg Kotov is seen with the Olympic torch outside the International Space Station, Nov. 9, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Olympic Torch Spacewalk Here]

Astronaut Luca Parmitano Soars as Superman

Luca Parmitano (via Twitter as @astro_luca)

Astronaut Luca Parmitano of Italy tweeted this photo of himself dressed as the Man of Steel for Halloween on Nov. 1, 2013. He humorously poked fun at his resemblance to a famous arch-villain as he wrote, "Lex Luthor's dream ... #Halloween :) pic.twitter.com/kuyBoRDkQI"

Mike Hopkins Captures Photo of Post-Launch Cloud

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @AstroIllini)

NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins took this photo from the International Space Station on Oct. 10. “Saw something launch into space today. Not sure what it was but the cloud it left behind was pretty amazing,” the Expedition 37/38 Flight Engineer tweeted. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photo Here]

Missile Launch Seen From the ISS

Luca Parmitano (via Twitter as @astro_luca)

Astronaut Luca Parmitano of Italy tweeted this photo of a missile launch seen from the International Space Station on Oct. 11, 2013. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photo Here]

Mike Hopkins Captures Accidental Photo From ISS

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @AstroIllini)

NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins captured this photo by accident from the International Space Station on Oct. 3. “1st pic of day. I messed up & hit button while grabbing the camera, but I thought it turned out to be a neat shot,” the Expedition 37/38 Flight Engineer tweeted on Oct. 13.

Karen Nyberg: Libya and Mediterranean Coast

Karen L. Nyberg (via Twitter as @AstroKarenN)

NASA Astronaut Karen L. Nyberg captured this photo on Oct. 12 of southwest Libya and the Mediterranean coast while aboard the International Space Station.