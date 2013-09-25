'Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz' (Gallery)

‘Miri’ from ‘Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz’

Juan Ortiz

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode "Miri" from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz."

‘Arena’ from ‘Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz’

Juan Ortiz

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode "Arena" from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz."

‘Mirror Mirror’ from ‘Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz’

Juan Ortiz

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode "Mirror Mirror" from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz."

‘Is There in Truth No Beauty?’ from ‘Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz’

Juan Ortiz

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode "Is There in Truth No Beauty?" from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz."

Cover Art of ‘Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz’

Juan Ortiz

Cover art from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz." In the book, Ortiz has meticulously crafted a movie-like poster for each episode of "Star Trek's" original series. [Read the Full Story of the Star Trek Posters Here]