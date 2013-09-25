Classic 'Star Trek' TV Episodes Reimagined as Movie Posters In New Book

Cover art from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz." In the book, Ortiz has meticulously crafted a movie-like poster for each episode of "Star Trek's" original series.

A "Star Trek" fan with an artistic streak is bringing his unique vision of the beloved TV show to other Trekkers around the world.

In the new book, "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz," Ortiz has meticulously crafted a movie-like poster for each episode of "Star Trek's" original series. From "The Man Trap" to "The Cage," Ortiz uses his unique perspective to put all three seasons of the show on multicolored display.

Artist Juan Ortiz of the new book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz." (Image credit: Juan Ortiz)

Ortiz's love of "Star Trek" inspired him to use his artistic talents to contribute to the TV show's robust community. [See Posters from "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz" (Photos)]

"I grew up with 'Star Trek,'" Ortiz told SPACE.com via email. "The 60's and 70's were turbulent decades, but with 'Star Trek,' one was able to escape or feel optimistic about the future. 'Star Trek' may not be my property but the memories and emotions that existed at the time that I watched the show are mine. That's the stuff that I focused on. The good and the bad. So it wasn't just a design project, it was my way of giving back to 'Trek.'"

Ortiz created his posters using a range of sources for inspiration. He didn't want every one of his photos to look the same, instead opting to create a new vision of the series, although he didn't re-watch each episode in order to achieve his goal.

Oritiz only watched the episodes he didn't remember well, and occasionally he would need to watch the story unfold to find an idea to base his poster upon.

"Sometimes I would just have an episode playing on the screen next to me just to let it absorb sub-consciously," Ortiz said.

"Star Trek" original series movie-like poster of episode “Miri” from the book "Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz." (Image credit: Juan Ortiz)

After growing up in New York City and graduating from college, Ortiz worked as an illustrator for the Walt Disney Company and freelanced for DC Comics. Eventually, Ortiz went on to create "Silver Comics," a series with a universe of superheroes that gained a cult following, according to the introduction to his new book.

Ortiz also has other "Star Trek"-themed art available for purchase.

"My design prints based on 'Star Trek: The Animated Series' are being released by StarTrek.com," Ortiz said. "I'm very happy with the way they turned out. I almost didn't create that series and I certainly didn't realize that it was the 40th anniversary, when I completed them in the spring of this year. Sometimes you just get lucky that way. I also created prints for four Klingon Houses, currently available. Beyond that I have no further plans for 'Star Trek.' Maybe next year."

"Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz" is now available on Amazon.com for $24.92.

Original article on SPACE.com.