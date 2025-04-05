Celebrate 'Star Trek' and help feed the hungry for First Contact Day today

In the "Star Trek" Universe, April 5th is officially known as First Contact Day, a time to commemorate that first fictional Montana meeting between humans and Vulcans in the year 2063, as seen in the 1996 film directed by Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: First Contact."

It's also a day for the historic sci-fi franchise's legions of faithful fans to celebrate all things "Star Trek" with the spirit of optimism, charity, tolerance, and hope that are just some of the thematic cornerstones of creator Gene Roddenberry's "Wagon Train To The Stars."

Seeking out something fun to do for First Contact Day? One worthy event all Trekkies can participate in is Trek Talks 4, an annual livestream telethon to benefit the Hollywood Food Coalition.

Join the First Contact Day panels and discussions Saturday, April 5 (Image credit: Trek Talks)

Rescheduled after a postponement caused by the Los Angeles fires, it's being presented on First Contact Day, Saturday, April 5, by Trek Geeks, Roddenberry Podcasts, TrekMovie.com, and SyFy Sistas, with "Star Trek: Enterprise's" own Dr. Phlox, John Billingsley, and "Star Trek: Prodigy's" Bonnie Gordon reprising their duties as co-hosts. Hollywood Food Coalition was founded in 1987 and offers healthy meals to Los Angeles residents seven days a week.

Among the many luminaries for Trek Talks 4 this year are "Star Trek: Discovery's" Sonequa Martin-Green, "Star Trek: TNG's" and "Star Trek: Picard's" Jonathan Frakes, and "Star Trek: Voyager's" Kate Mulgrew. Joining the fundraising event will be "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" Celia Rose Gooding, "Star Trek: Lower Decks'" Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, and Mike McMahan, "Trek" legend Robert Picardo, and Rod Roddenberry of Roddenberry Entertainment.

All "Star Trek"-centric panels and discussions stream live on Trek Talks' YouTube channel and Trek Talks website starting at 9:45 a.m. PT/12:45 p.m. ET on First Contact Day, April 5, 2025.