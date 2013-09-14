Best Space Photos of the Week - Sept. 14, 2013

Frog Photobombs NASA Moon Probe Launch

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Chris Perry

A small frog hopping along on Virginia's eastern shore last Friday (Sept. 6) got more than it bargained for when a rocket carrying a moon-bound NASA spacecraft lifted off from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., sending the small creature sky-high. [Read the Full Story]

Voyager 1 Spacecraft's Road to Interstellar Space: A Photo Timeline

NASA

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft launched in 1977 and reached interstellar space 35 years later. Take a look at Voyager 1's bold journey into a new space frontier with this SPACE.com timeline. [See more images]

SpaceX Rocket Test Sends Cows on the Moo-ove

SpaceX

A rocket launch can be awe-inspiring for people everywhere … but maybe not for cows. [Read the Full Story]

Historic Space Images and Moon Maps Go Online

UCL Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences

University College London recently pulled the series of hard-copy photos from their historic archive of space images. Many of the pictures arrived at UCL in the early days of space exploration, before NASA and other agencies used the Internet to share their data. [Read the Full Story] and [See the whole gallery]

Soyuz Landing Day Photos for ISS Expedition 36 Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov (right) waves to cameras alongside NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy after a successful Soyuz landing in Kazakhstan on Sept. 10, 2013 EDT (Sept. 11 local time), ending a five-month mission to the International Space Station. Crewmate Alexander Misurkin is not pictured. [See more images]

Virgin Galactic's Space Career Day: An Inside Look

Kenneth Brown/Aerospace Photography

George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, appeared at the company's Career Day event on Sept. 7, 2013, at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif. [See more images]

Baseball-Size Meteor Sparks Brilliant Fireball Over Southeast US (Video)

NASA/MSFC

A baseball-sized piece of a comet lit up the sky on Monday night (Sept. 9), becoming a brilliant fireball that streaked over the southeastern United States. [See more images]

Stunning Auroras Photographed in 3D with Everyday Cameras

Kataoka et al., 2013

This timelapse of the entire sky during an aurora was filmed in 3D using two digital SLR's. [Watch the video]

SpaceX Reflects on Sept. 11 Anniversary

SpaceX

The private spaceflight company SpaceX joined Americans across the United States to mourn those killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, this afternoon with a simple statement and patriotic photo. [Read the Full Story]

Arc of a Curve

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's rings appear to arc over the planet in this image from the Cassini spacecraft. Cassini spacecraft took the image with its wide-angle camera on June 15, 2013, using a spectral filter sensitive to wavelengths of near-infrared light centered at 705 nanometers. Cassini acquired the view at a distance of approximately 657,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn. [See More Images]

In the Belly of the Whale

ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Luca Limatola

Dwarf galaxy ESO 540-31 lies just over 11 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Cetus (The Whale). Many other galaxies fill the background of this image, and they lie at vast distances from Earth. Dwarf galaxies represent some of the the smaller and dimmermembers of the galactic family, typically only containing around a few hundred million stars. This number pales in comparison to spiral galaxies like our Milky Way, which contain hundreds of billions of stars. Image released Sept. 9, 2013. [See More Images]