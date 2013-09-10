Soyuz Landing Day Photos for ISS Expedition 36 Crew (Gallery)

Expedition 36 Soyuz Lands

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Vinogradov, Misurkin and Cassidy returned to Earth after five and a half months on the International Space Station.

Soyuz Crew Waves After Landing: Expedition 36

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov (right) waves to cameras alongside NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy after a successful Soyuz landing in Kazakhstan on Sept. 10, 2013 EDT (Sept. 11 local time), ending a five-month mission to the International Space Station. Crewmate Alexander Misurkin is not pictured. [Read the Full Story Here]

Expedition 36 Soyuz Crew Minutes After Landing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 36 Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA, left, Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), center, and, Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos, sit in chairs outside the Soyuz TMA-08M capsule just minutes after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Vinogradov, Misurkin and Cassidy returned to Earth after five and a half months on the International Space Station.

Expedition 36 Commander Waves After Landing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) is carried to the medical tent shortly after he and, Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA landed in their Soyuz TMA-08M capsule in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.

Chris Cassidy Gives Thumbs Up After Landing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 36 Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA is carried to the medical tent shortly after he and, Commander Pavel Vinogradov of Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), and Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz TMA-08M capsule in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.

Expedition 36 Flight Engineer Smiles After Landing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 36 Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) is carried to the medical tent shortly after he and, Commander Pavel Vinogradov of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA landed in their Soyuz TMA-08M capsule in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.

Expedition 36 Landing: Soyuz Descent

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, is seen landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Vinogradov, Misurkin and Cassidy returned to Earth after five and a half months on the International Space Station.

Soyuz Descends with Expedition 36 Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov, Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy, is seen as it descends in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.

Soyuz Capsule Coasts Over Kazakhstan

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.

Expedition 36 Crew Waves Farewell

NASA via Astronaut Karen Nyberg (AstroKarenN)

The Expedition 36 crew of the International Space Station waves farewell before undocking a Soyuz space capsule to return to Earth on Sept. 10, 2013. They are Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin (right), Pavel Vinogradov (left) and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy. [Read the Full Story Here]

TOUCHDOWN! Soyuz Lands With Expedition 36 Crew

NASA TV

A Soyuz TMA-08M space capsule lands on the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sept. 11, 2013 local time (Sept. 10 EDT). The landing returned NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin to Earth after a five-month trip to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story Here]