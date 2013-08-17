Best Space Photos of the Week - Aug. 17, 2013

2013 Perseid Meteors Over Orcas Island, WA

Cody Limber

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower peaked on Aug. 11-12 and 12-13 this week, resulting in spectacular photos by stargazers around the world. Here, Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in a photo of some early Perseid meteors that he caught from his deck on Orcas Island in Washington. The shot combines images taken over the course of four days in August 2013.



Curiosity Rover Captures 2 Mars Moons Together In Stunning NASA Video

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.

A spectacular new video from NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows the Red Planet's two tiny moons eclipsing each other in an otherworldly skywatching first. [Read the Full Story]

New Star Explosion: Photos of Nova Delphinus 2013

Astrophotographer Ian Musgrave obtained this image of Nova Delphinus 2013 (see headless arrow) on August 16, 2013, from his backyard in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. [See more images]

NASA Maps Dangerous Asteroids That May Threaten Earth

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has created a map of 'potentially hazardous' asteroids that could pose an impact threat to Earth. See why NASA mapped more than 1,400 potentially dangerous space rocks. [Read the Full Story]

Comet ISON: Forecast for Potential 'Comet of the Century' Looks Dim

Bruce Gary

Comet ISON is not brightening as much as expected as it zooms toward the sun, an amateur astronomer has reported, dealing a blow to skywatchers hoping for a spectacular show from the icy wanderer during its close solar approach this November. [Read the Full Story]

You Know Your Straight Line From the Curve

Adam Block

Streaks of Perseid meteors intersect arcing star trails above the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona. 274 exposures combine in this image by Adam Block, made on August 11, 2013. [See More Images]

Photos: Spacewalking Cosmonauts Add Wiring for Space Station Lab (Aug. 16, 2013)

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin works outside the International Space Station, with the Earth far below, in this still from a NASA broadcast on Aug. 16, 2013. [See more images]

Photos: NASA's DC-X Rocket for Vertical Space Launches & Landings

NASA

Pictured here is a DC-XA Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) prototype concept with an RLV logo. The Delta Clipper-Experimental (DC-X) was originally developed by McDornell Douglas for the Department of Defense (DOD). Image dated January 23, 1995. [See more images]

Hyperloop Photos: Visionary Elon Musk's Futuristic Transport System

Elon Musk/SpaceX

Elon Musk, of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, revealed his futuristic "Hyperloop" transportation system on August 12, 2013. [See more images]

Watch the Sun

ESA/SWAP PROBA2 Science Centre

The SWAP instrument on board ESA's Proba-2 spacecraft saw the sun on July 30, 2013. SWAP stands for “Sun Watcher using Active Pixel System detector and Image Processing.” The instrument is a small telescope capturing the solar corona at wavelengths corresponding to temperatures of about a million degrees (around 17.1 nanometers). [See More Images]