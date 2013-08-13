Perseid Meteor Shower of 2013: Amazing Photos by Stargazers

2013 Perseid Meteor, Star Trails and Bridge

Peter Day

Photographer Peter Day caught a Perseid meteor and star trails at Isle of Palms, SC, on August 12, 2013.

Ghost Town Perseid

David Downs

Sky watcher David Downs caught this Perseid meteor at Fort Griffin Ghost Town in Texas under an old steel bridge, August 10, 2013.

2013 Perseid Meteor Over Lake Mead

Tyler Leavitt

Stargazer Tyler Leavitt sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor over Lake Mead, outside Las Vegas, taken August 12, 2013. He writes: "I used my kids to 'light paint' the rocks in the foreground with flashlight. We counted 68 meteors in about 2 hours."

2013 Meteors Over Northern California

Cory Poole

Astrophotographer Cory Poole sent in a composite image of Perseid meteors falling near Lake Helen and Lassen Peak in Northern California on August 11-12, 2013. He writes: "I took 350 images and caught about 30 obvious Perseids. I combined them all into one composite image by rotating each meteor around the north star Polaris by the proper amount to make them all look like they were [falling] at the same time. This way you can easily see the radiant point in the constellation Perseus. These shots were taken using a camera with a 185-degree fisheye lens, so that you can see over half of the night sky at once ... "

2013 Perseid Meteors Over Orcas Island, WA

Cody Limber

Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in a photo of some early Perseid meteors that he caught from his deck on Orcas Island in Washington. The shot combines images taken over the course of four days in August 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

2013 Perseid Fireball Over McDonald Observatory, TX

Sergio Garcia Rill

Stargazer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in a photo of a Perseid fireball captured early August 11, 2013, from the top of Mt. Locke in the Davis Mountains of west Texas. The Milky Way glows above, and below stands the the Harlan J. Smith telescope of the McDonald Observatory. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

2013 Perseid Meteors Falling Over Holy Island, Northumberland, UK

Peter Greig

Astrophotographer Peter Greig drove two hours to Lindisfarne Castle located on Holy Island, Northumberland, UK. to produce this composite image of Perseid meteors falling on August 11, 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

'Wish Upon a Falling Star' by Barbara Matthews

Barbara Matthews

First-time Perseid meteor photographer Barbara Matthews sent in a photo of a meteor taken in Nevada County, California from a vista point along Highway 20, on August 7, 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

'Nature's Fireworks' by Christopher M. Georgia

Christopher M. Georgia

Astrophotographer Christopher M. Georgia created this image of more than 30 images of meteors, Iridium flares, and satellites. Georgia, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, captured the sky events on August 10, 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

Milky Way and Perseid Meteors Over Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in a photo of the Milky Way and Perseid meteors taken July 31, 2013, in Ohrid, Macedonia. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

2013 Perseid Meteors over the California High Desert

Ray Pacion

Photographer Ray Pacion sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken in Hope Valley, CA, in August 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]