The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks tonight: Here's how to see fragments of Halley's comet burn up in the atmosphere

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2025 peaks tonight! Here's how and when to catch one of nature's most spectacular light shows, courtesy of Halley's comet.

Southern hemisphere skywatchers will have the best view of the Eta Aquarids with the highest number of shooting stars. This is because the point of origin of the shower — known as the radiant — is high in the sky in the constellation of Aquarius at this time of year for those in southern latitudes. However, NASA has estimated that stargazers in the northern hemisphere can still see around 10 meteors per hour under dark sky conditions, so be sure to stake your meteor hunting spot out ahead of time!

The best time to view the Eta Aquarids for U.S. stargazers will be a few hours before dawn on May 6, at which time the radiant can be found close to the bright star Sadachbia in the constellation Aquarius, close to the southeastern horizon. When looking for the longest meteor trains, you never want to look directly at the radiant. Instead, take NASA's advice , and lie down flat on your back on something soft with your feet pointing to the east. This will let you take in a vast swathe of the sky, giving you the best chance to spot an Eta Aquarid streaking through the sky.

Halley's Comet significance and scrutiny

Halley's Comet holds a special place of significance and popularity among both the general public and the astronomy community alike. In 1705, the wandering body became the first comet whose return was successfully predicted using Isaac Newton 's theories on planetary motions and gravity by famed astronomer Edmond Halley.

TOP TELESCOPE PICK: (Image credit: Amazon) Want to explore the solar system while you wait for the Eta Aquarids to peak? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of celestial objects. For a more in-depth look at our Celestron NexStar 4SE review.

The comet was the subject of intense scrutiny from an international fleet of spacecraft upon its most recent visit to the inner solar system in 1986, after which it disappeared from Earth's skies to continue along its 76-year orbital path, which takes it 3.28 billion miles from our sun. Halley's Comet began its 38-year journey back towards our star on Dec. 8, 2023, and isn't due to make another 'close' pass to Earth until 2061, according to NASA .

Until then, stargazers can observe its legacy in the annual Orionid and Eta Aquarid meteor showers, during which debris shed by the legendary comet collides with our atmosphere to create spectacular shooting stars. The Orionids won't get underway until early October. However, the April-May Eta Aquarid meteor shower is due to reach its peak tonight, as Earth dives through the densest part of Halley's orbital trail.

Top observing tips

Top tips for meteor hunting. (Image credit: Created in Canva by Daisy Dobrijevic)

Remember to wrap up warm to ward away the pre-dawn chill, and to tell a friend or family member where you're headed if you choose to view from a remote dark sky location. You'll also want to allow 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark for optimal meteor viewing, and to take a red light so that you can still see while keeping your low-light vision intact.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stargazers hoping to capture an image of the Eta Aquarids should check out our guide on how to photograph meteor showers and read up on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses with which to image the night sky. Our guides on the best binocular and telescope deals for 2025 are also perfect for those looking to explore the planets and stars beyond.

Editor's Note: If you want to share your Eta Aquarid photos with the readers of Space.com, please email them to spacephotos@space.com