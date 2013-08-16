Photos: Spacewalking Cosmonauts Add Wiring for Space Station Lab (Aug. 16, 2013)

Cosmonaut Spacewalker: Fyodor Yurchikhin
Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin works outside the International Space Station, with the Earth far below, in this still from a NASA broadcast on Aug. 16, 2013.
Cosmonaut Rides Boom
Cosmonaut Yurchikhin rides on the Strela boom outside the International Space Station on August 16, 2013.
Cosmonaut Rides Strela Boom During Spacewalk
A cosmonaut rides on the Strela boom during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on August 16, 2013.
Animation Still Frame Shows Cosmonaut Maneuver
A still frame from an animated video shows how a cosmonaut rides the Strela boom to perform work outside the International Space Station.
International Space Station Spacewalk August 16, 2013
Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin work outside the International Space Station orbiting Earth on August 13, 2013.
Cosmonaut Spacewalker: Alexander Misurkin
Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin works outside the International Space Station, with the Earth far below, in this still from a NASA broadcast on Aug. 16, 2013.
Cosmonaut Spacewalk August 16, 2013
A cosmonaut floats outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on August 16, 2013.
Helmet Cam View During Spacewalk August 16, 2013
A cosmonaut's helmet cam shows the view during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on August 16, 2013. Earth's limb glows in the background.