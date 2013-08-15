Photos: NASA's DC-X Rocket for Vertical Space Launches & Landings

Delta Clipper-Experimental (DC-X)
This is the McDornell Douglas CD-XA Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) concept. The Delta Clipper-Experimental (DC-X) was originally developed by McDonnell Douglas for the DOD. Image released January 1, 1995.
DC-X Takeoff and Landing
This photo montage shows how NASA's DC-X reusable rocket prototype launched and landed vertically during trials in 1993.
DC-X First Flight 20th Anniversary Logo
Logo of the DC-X First Flight 20th Anniversary. An event will be held in New Mexico August 16-20, 2013, to commemorate the flight.
DC-XA Reusable Launch Vehicle
Pictured here is a DC-XA Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) prototype concept with an RLV logo. The Delta Clipper-Experimental (DC-X) was originally developed by McDornell Douglas for the Department of Defense (DOD). Image dated January 23, 1995.
20th Anniversary of the DC-X First Flight
The New Mexico Museum of Space History and Spaceport America will host an event marking the 20th anniversary of the first flight of the Delta Clipper-Experimental spacecraft in August 2013.
Delta Clipper-Experimental Logo Patch
A Delta Clipper-Experimental logo patch announces that it is "Pratt & Whitney Powered."
First Test Flight of the Delta Clipper-Experimental Advanced (DC-XA)
This photograph shows the descending DC-XA vehicle landing during the first successful test flight at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The program was discontinued in 2003.
Delta Clipper-Experimental Vehicle
The Air Force's Phillips Laboratory conducted test flights using the McDonnell Douglas Delta Clipper-Experimental (DC-X) launch vehicle. The DC-X was designed as a simplified demonstration vehicle to test concepts that would be necessary for a cost-effective reusable launch vehicle. In FY 1995, the Air Force transferred the DC-X to NASA to be upgraded for additional flight tests in 1996 as the DC-XA (Delta Clipper-Experimental Advanced).
DC-X WIth Engines Flaming
The DC-X resusable spacecraft is seen with engines flaming.
SpaceX Grasshopper Lateral Test Flight
Two decades after NASA's DC-X vertical landing rocket tests, several private companies are experimenting with the technology. Here, SpaceX's reusable Grasshopper rocket flies sideways during a 100-meter (328-foot) lateral test flight on Aug. 13, 2013 in this still from a video recorded at SpaceX's McGregor, Tex., proving grounds.
New Shepard
Two decades after NASA's DC-X vertical landing rocket tests, several private companies are experimenting with the technology. Here, the New Shepard capsule built by Blue Origin performs a test flight.