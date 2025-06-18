Watch Honda launch (and land) its 1st reusable rocket in this wild video

Japanese automaker Honda successfully launched and landed a prototype reusable rocket on Tuesday (June 17), marking a big step toward future spaceflight capabilities.

The 56-second vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) test took place Tuesday at Honda's facility in Taiki, Hokkaido, often dubbed Japan's "space town." The rocket , developed by Honda R&D, reached an altitude of 271.4 meters (890 feet) and touched down just 37 centimeters (14.6 inches) from its target, according to a company statement.

The experimental reusable rocket measures approximately 20.7 feet in length (6.3 meters) and 33.5 inches (85 centimeters) in diameter. It has a dry weight of 1,984 pounds (900 kilograms) and a wet weight of 2,893 pounds (1,312 kg), according to Honda's statement .

Honda's reusable rocket prototype flies during a successful launch and landing test on June 17, 2025. (Image credit: Honda)

Honda said it achieved its intended objectives for the launch and landing while obtaining data during the ascent and descent. The company will next work toward a suborbital launch, though the program's commercial future is unknown.

"Although Honda rocket research is still in the fundamental research phase, and no decisions have been made regarding commercialization of these rocket technologies, Honda will continue making progress in the fundamental research with a technology development goal of realizing technological capability to enable a suborbital launch by 2029," the company said.

Honda wants to launch a suborbital flight with its new rocket by 2029. (Image credit: Honda)

The carmaker revealed back in 2021 that it aims to go seriously off-road, announcing a successful combustion test for its reusable engine for the experimental rocket. The company has also partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to explore technologies needed for human space exploration.

The company joins a number of other rocket firms emerging in Japan, including Interstellar Technologies and Space One, the latter of which suffered two launch failures last year. Meanwhile, Innovative Space Carrier (ISC) plans to conduct its own hop test later this year.