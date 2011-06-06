SPACE.com Launches Facebook Sweepstakes Offering Dozens of Prizes

Need a telescope? Crave a NASA bomber jacket? Want to show off your cosmic leanings on a T-shirt?
Starting today (June 6) SPACE.com is running a sweepstakes on Facebook to give away T-shirts, bomber jackets and telescopes, among other prizes.
The sweepstakes, available only to U.S. residents age 18 and up, ends Aug. 29, at 11:59 p.m. ET. SPACE.com Facebook fans can get another chance to win by sharing with their Facebook friends.
The prizes:
Grand Prizes: Three participants will win an Orion SpaceProbe 130ST 5.1-inch reflector telescope.
2nd Prizes: Each month, four participants win a NASA bomber jacket or autographed copy of "Light This Candle: The Life and Times of Alan Shepard."
3rd Prizes: Each week, 10 participants win a SPACE.com T-shirt or copy of the book "Life's Little Mysteries."
The T-shirt slogan, "Give Me Some Space," won out over several possibilities in a separate voting campaign conducted on SPACE.com and Facebook.