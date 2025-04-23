NASA's SPHEREx team rings bell at New York Stock Exchange | Space picture of the day for April 23, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the launch of NASA's newest astrophysics observatory by having the probe's team ring the closing bell.

a man with dirty-blond hair and a light beard wearing a black suit, white shirt and tan tie pumps right fist in the air as he rings the closing bell at the new york stock exchange. Other men in suits applaud around him.

Michael Thelen, NASA's flight system manager for the SPHEREx observatory, rings the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange on April 22, 2025, as other members of the mission's team applaud around him. (Image credit: New York Stock Exchange)

Members of NASA's SPHEREx mission team celebrated Earth Day and the recent launch of the astrophysics observatory by ringing the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange on April 22, 2025.

What is it?

This photo captures the moment that Michael Thelen, NASA's flight system manager for the SPHEREx observatory, rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange on Earth Day, April 22, 2025. Joining him for the honor were other members of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) team, as well as team members from BAE Systems Inc., Space & Mission Systems, which built the telescope and spacecraft's main structure, known as a "bus."

At 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, trading as normal came to an end as the brokers on the stock exchange floor below gathered to hear the bell ding at Thelen's command.

Where is it?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York City.

SPHEREx (or Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) is in a sun-synchronous, low Earth orbit, circling the planet at about 430 miles (700 kilometers) above the surface. It was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in southern California on March 12, 2025.

a black and white rocket lifts off its launch pad with a bright white thrust into the dark night sky

A SpaceX Falcon rocket launches NASA's SPHEREx probe from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 12, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

Why is it amazing?

Although this is not the first time that NASA has been invited to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange (or NASDAQ), it is still not as common as having businesses who are part of the market or other newsmakers receive the honor.

What is amazing is what the SPHEREx mission promises to answer. SPHEREx was built and launched to collect data on more than 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way. The information transmitted back to Earth will help improve scientists' understanding of how the universe evolved, while searching for key ingredients for life in our galaxy.

Want to know more?

You can read about another mission ringing the NYSE bell from space or see the first images taken by SPHEREx. You can also read more about the SPHEREx mission.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

