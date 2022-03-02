Where to stream Star Trek Picard season 2

Star Trek: Picard season 2 will be beaming up for streaming on March 3 and Paramount Plus is probably going to be your best bet if you want to watch.

The anticipated return of the popular series centered on the legendary Star Fleet captain is almost here and you can watch the trailer above. Season one saw Jean-Luc Picard's consciousness downloaded into a synthetic body, giving him a fresh lease on life. After this, adventure and drama follows meaning the series was well received by both fans and critics.

Season 2 of the popular series will be based on a time travel plot where Captain Picard will travel back to the 21st century to try and reroute a devastating future for Earth.

How to stream Star Trek Picard season 2 in the US

As mentioned above, Paramount Plus is the home of all things Star Trek, from the movies to the original series. The streaming platform has numerous plans starting from $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year (saving 16%) with limited commercials. They also do a Commercial free plan for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year (saving 16%).

Picard season 2 will be available to stream from March 3 on Paramount Plus and will see the return of Patrick Stewart in his most iconic role as he returns to 21st century earth to try and reroute the drama of a devastating future for the planet.

How to stream Star Trek Picard season 2 in the UK and Australia

Luckily for Brits and Aussies, Paramount Plus isn't the only place to stream the series (especially as its only available in the US). Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Picard season 2, although each episode will be available 24 hours after it's US premiere.

