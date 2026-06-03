Spain's total solar eclipse 2026 comes with a catch — here's how to avoid ruining your view
With the eclipse occurring near sunset over a complex landscape, eclipse chasers must do their research before the big moment on Aug. 12, 2026. Here's what to do.
On Aug. 12, 2026, millions of people across Spain will witness a solar eclipse. Trouble is, some will think they're seeing the main event when they're not, while others will have their view of the all-important, 100% eclipsed sun blocked by mountains or clouds.
This is the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999, with much of northern Spain within the path of totality. However, this eclipse happens extremely late in the day, with the eclipsed sun hanging low above the west-northwest horizon just before sunset.
From Galicia and Asturias to Aragón, Valencia and the Balearic Islands, successful eclipse-chasing in Spain will depend far less on simply being within the path of totality than on precise positioning.
Here are the biggest ways eclipse travelers could accidentally miss the spectacle — and how experienced eclipse chasers will plan to avoid disappointment.
1. Staying outside the path of totality
If you hear anyone utter the immortal phrase "90% totality" or anything similar, scream. There is no such thing as partial totality — just a partial eclipse and a total eclipse. On Aug. 12, 2026, the path of totality in Spain will be about 190 miles (305 km) wide as it strikes Galicia and, remarkably, will slip between Madrid and Barcelona, Spain's biggest cities.
Observers in those two cities will see an extremely deep partial eclipse, but not totality — no view of the corona and the many other phenomena that occur only during totality. A 99% partial solar eclipse may sound dramatic, but the remaining 1% of direct sunlight is still overwhelmingly bright. For eclipse chasers, there is a simple rule: totality or bust.
2. Choosing the wrong horizon
This eclipse occurs at a very low altitude in Spain. In northwestern Spain, the eclipsed sun will sit roughly 10-12-° above the horizon during totality. In eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands, it will be just 2-5° high. Along the Mediterranean coast, the irony is particularly cruel. Its resorts are designed to face east toward the sea for sunrise views, while the eclipse occurs low in the west-northwest, close to sunset. In these locations, the eclipse could happen behind buildings, trees and hills. Experienced eclipse chasers know that for this eclipse, horizon geometry matters more than almost anything else.
3. Underestimating Spain's terrain
Spain's landscape is spectacular, but it may work against eclipse observers. The mountainous terrain of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Iberian Highlands creates endless dramatic viewpoints, medieval hill towns and forested ridges. However, many of those locations are poorly positioned for a low-altitude eclipse. For the 2026 eclipse, observers need an unobstructed west-northwest view and minimal terrain blocking the horizon. This is especially important inland in eastern Spain, where even distant hills can block the sun when it is only a few degrees above the horizon.
4. Misunderstanding weather forecasts
One of the most misunderstood aspects of eclipse-chasing is weather. Among eclipse chasers, there's a famous saying: "Climate is what you expect. The weather is what you get." Spain's climatology for August is generally favorable, particularly inland in Castile and León, the Ebro Valley and Aragón, but not only is what actually happens on the day hard to predict, but it's also not entirely relevant because totality will occur so low above the horizon. According to the eclipse experts at Besselian Elements, observers on Mallorca waiting for a totality only about 2.5° above the horizon will actually be looking through hundreds of miles of Earth's atmosphere, meaning distant clouds far beyond the local forecast area could still block their view. Most weather forecasts describe conditions directly overhead, which may not be relevant for the 2026 eclipse. That climate change appears to be making traditional seasonal weather patterns less predictable in some parts of Europe just adds to the complication. It's why many eclipse chasers will make their final viewing decision only 24 hours before the eclipse.
5. Getting trapped in traffic
Spain could experience one of Europe's largest eclipse tourism events in modern history. That Barcelona (population 1.7 million) and Madrid (3.5 million) are just outside the path of totality means there could be intense pressure on the road system in the hours before, and particularly after, the eclipse. Expect severe congestion near major cities, coastal resorts and famous viewing locations, with areas around Madrid, Barcelona, Tarragona, Zaragoza and Valencia all potential black spots. Some of the quietest roads are predicted to be from Salamanca, south of the path of totality, to Zamora and Valladolid within the path, a region (Castile and León) with among the best chances of clear skies.
You can maximize your chances of avoiding traffic by prioritizing practicality over aesthetics, avoiding cities, beaches, lighthouses and castles in favor of open farmland, reservoir shorelines, roadside pull-offs — any northwest-facing open terrain. The best eclipse observing site is one with the cleanest sightline low to the northwest horizon.
How to check your viewing spot for the 2026 total solar eclipse
Thankfully, there are extensive resources for checking the eclipse path, sight lines and weather data for any location in Spain during this eclipse. However, nothing beats being at your intended location the night before the eclipse to check for trees and other obstructions at the time of the eclipse. Here are some excellent resources to help you plan and check your observing location, ordered by the workflow an eclipse chaser follows:
- Eclipsophile.com: an analysis of the climate of the path of totality in 2026 by eclipse meteorologist Jay Anderson.
- Eclipse Atlas: eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler's maps are ideal for understanding the overall geometry of the eclipse path.
- Besselian Elements (map): an incredibly accurate map using the latest solar diameter, which will be extremely useful if you plan to watch the eclipse from somewhere close to the edge of the path of totality.
- Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map: with timings and built-in sight lines from Peak Finder to help you check the terrain.
- Google Maps: its 3D mode is useful for getting a basic sense of the terrain and for finding exact coordinates for any location.
- The Eclipse App: includes precise timings, a visualization of exactly where shadows will fall during totality, a countdown and real-time weather.
- Eclipse Horizon Checker lets you enter exact coordinates (which you can get from Google Maps), then checks the sight lines and adds a comment on tree canopy cover, if relevant.
- Instituto Geográfico Nacional: assesses the sight line to the eclipse for any point highlighted on its map
- TPE (The Photographer's Ephemeris): a simulator that allows the user to see precisely where on the horizon the eclipse will take place.
- PhotoPills: a smartphone app that lets you see where the eclipse will be on the horizon.
- NASA Worldview: daily global images back 25 years from NASA's polar-orbiting EOSDIS satellite.
- Windy.com: a popular app for checking real-time cloud forecasts from seven different models (though remember that overhead sky conditions are only half the story)
- Solar Eclipse Timer: a talking timer from eclipse expert Gordon Telepun; the final eclipse-day execution tool once you're on site
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Jamie is an experienced science and travel journalist, stargazer and eclipse chaser who writes about exploring the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses, the Northern Lights, moon-gazing, astro-travel, astronomy and space exploration. He is the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners, co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and a senior contributor at Forbes.