10 best Spanish cities to see the total solar eclipse 2026
Countdowns
By Jamie Carter
Published
From A Coruña and Bilbao to Madrid and Zaragoza, here's where to see the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026, in some of Spain's biggest cities.
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From A Coruña and Bilbao to Madrid and Zaragoza, here's where to see the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026, in some of Spain's biggest cities.