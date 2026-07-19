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10 places in the US and Canada to see August's partial solar eclipse and Perseid meteor shower in 1 trip

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A partial solar eclipse by day and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower by night make Aug. 12, 2026, one of the best nights for skywatching and camping in years, but only for some parts of North America.

A night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way, featuring several bright Perseid Meteor Shower streaks above the silhouette of trees and a grassy field.
The peak of the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13 will be preceded by a partial solar eclipse in North America. (Image credit: Don Grall via Getty Images)
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