10 places in the US and Canada to see August's partial solar eclipse and Perseid meteor shower in 1 trip
Countdowns
By Jamie Carter
Published
A partial solar eclipse by day and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower by night make Aug. 12, 2026, one of the best nights for skywatching and camping in years, but only for some parts of North America.
Jump To:
- 1. Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland
- 2. Mount Carleton Dark-Sky Preserve, New Brunswick
- 3. Fundy Dark-Sky Preserve, New Brunswick
- 4. Kejimkujik National Park, Nova Scotia
- 5. Acadia National Park, Maine
- 6. Mont Mégantic Dark Sky Reserve, Quebec
- 7. Adirondack Mountains, New York
- 8. Catskill Mountains, New York
- 9. Cherry Springs Dark Sky Park, Pennsylvania
- 10. Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland