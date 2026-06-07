10 best Spanish beaches to see the total solar eclipse 2026

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Playa de las Catedrales, a landmark beach in Galicia, Spain will experience the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026.

Beaches offer wide-open spaces and low-horizon views, making them ideal for skywatching. For the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse , Spain's beaches will be among the most sought-after locations — but not all will deliver. The path of totality crosses the north and east of the country just before sunset, with the sun low in the west-northwest. Many top resorts face east for sunrise views, so at the crucial moment, the sun may be blocked by hotels or terrain behind you.

To experience totality — the brief period during a solar eclipse when the sun is completely covered by the moon — clearly, being on the coast isn't enough — you need a clear, unobstructed view to the west-northwest, ideally over open water. That's why the best eclipse beaches are either on Spain's Atlantic-facing north coast, where the horizon is open, or in carefully chosen Mediterranean spots where development is low, and sightlines are clean.

The altitude of the eclipsed sun matters: in Galicia, Asturias, and the Cantabrian Coast, it's 12 to 9 degrees above the horizon — manageable but low. On the Mediterranean and Balearic Islands, it's just 4 to 2 degrees, turning totality into a fleeting event easily obscured by haze or thin cloud.

Choose your beach wisely (checking tide times a few weeks in advance on Surf Forecast or Tide Forecast ), and you'll watch the moon 's shadow race in from the Atlantic before revealing the corona during totality, just minutes before sunset.

Get it wrong, and you could miss everything.

Essential resources for checking and re-checking intended destinations for totality include Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map , which has timings and built-in sightlines from Peak Finder, as well as The Eclipse App , Eclipse Horizon Checker and the Instituto Geográfico Nacional . The best advice is to test your location the day before the eclipse. Let's look at some of the best beaches in Spain for eclipse viewing, complete with details on timing and conditions.

1. Praia de Alba e Sabón, Galicia

Location: Praia de Alba, Municipality of Arteixo, Galicia, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:27 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 9 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 12.1 degrees Chance of clouds: 54% (since 2000)

Easily accessible just south of A Coruña, this broad, open beach offers excellent infrastructure and long, flat stretches of sand. Its clear west-northwest outlook makes it ideal for a low, pre-sunset eclipse, with uninterrupted ocean horizons, coastal paths, and easy access.

2. Playa de Langre, Cantabria

Location: Cantabric coast, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:26 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 55 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 9 degrees Chance of clouds: 56% (since 2000)

A wild, cliff-backed beach east of Santander, Langre offers a dramatic natural amphitheater facing west-northwest. Wide sands and elevated viewpoints above the cliffs provide excellent sightlines for a low eclipse. Access requires a short walk, but an expansive horizon and striking scenery are the reward.

3. Playa de las Catedrales, Galicia

Playa de las Catedrales (As Catedrais beach) in Galicia. (Image credit: Alf via Getty Images)

Location: Cantabric coast, Ribadeo, Galicia, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:26 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 48 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 11 degrees Chance of clouds: 61% (since 2000)

Famed for its towering rock arches, this dramatic beach offers a spectacular setting — but requires planning. Strict visitor limits and tides complicate access, so consider the clifftop gardens above for an easier option. Both provide wide northwest views, ideal for watching the eclipsed sun sink toward the Atlantic horizon.

4. Playa El Puntal de Somo, Cantabria

Location: Calle El Puntal, Santander, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:27 p.m. CEST; 56 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 8.9 degrees Chance of clouds: 55% (since 2000)

A vast, exposed sandbar near Santander, El Puntal offers huge open skies and uninterrupted west-northwest views across the bay. Easily reached by boat or car, its sheer scale allows plenty of space to spread out — ideal for a relaxed, crowd-free eclipse watch with clear horizons toward the setting sun. An epic experience awaits.

5. Platja de Riumar, Ebro Delta

Platja de Riumar in the Ebro Delta. (Image credit: Jan Zammit via Getty Images)

Location: Riumar, Ebro Delta, Tarragona, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 30 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 4.4 degrees Chance of clouds: 31% (since 2000)

The Ebro Delta is one of Spain's largest and most distinctive natural landscapes — a vast mosaic of wetlands, lagoons, rice fields, and barrier beaches extending into the Mediterranean. Set close to the mouth of the Ebro River, Riumar Beach offers uninterrupted views to the northwest.

6. Platya del Gurugú, Castellón

Location: Castellón de la Plana, Valencia Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 4.4 degrees Chance of clouds: 37% (since 2000)

This flat, sandy beach south of Benicàssim is unusually open, with minimal development behind it thanks to a nearby airstrip. That translates into clean, unobstructed views toward the west-northwest — crucial for this very low eclipse. Easy access and wide sightlines make it a practical and reliable Mediterranean option.

7. Es Trenc, Mallorca

Es Trenc in Mallorca. (Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images)

Location: Trenc, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)

Remote but popular, Es Trenc offers long sands and wide western sea views. Its undeveloped backdrop ensures minimal obstruction, though its narrow width can feel busy. For a horizon-hugging eclipse, its sightlines and natural setting make it a prime choice in Mallorca. Note: Es Trenc is an unofficial nudist beach.

8. Platja Estanys, Mallorca

Location: Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)

Close to Colònia de Sant Jordi, this bright beach offers easy access and unobstructed views to the west-northwest. Minimal elevation and calm waters with nearby facilities make it a straightforward observing spot.

9. Platja des Carbó, Mallorca

Location: Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca, Baleares, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)

A quieter, undeveloped stretch reached by a short coastal walk, Es Carbó offers pristine sands and uninterrupted horizons. Its isolation means fewer crowds — ideal for photographers tracking a low eclipse.

10. Platja de Son Bou, Menorca

Platja de Son Bou in Menorca. (Image credit: Elenasfotos via Getty Images)

Location: Alaior, Menorca, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 11 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 1.7 degrees Chance of clouds: 39% (since 2000)

Menorca's longest beach provides a broad, accessible platform for a very low, horizon-skimming eclipse moments before sunset. Its west-northwest outlook across the open sea is excellent. Lots of facilities and space make it an easy, reliable choice — though it could be immensely popular.