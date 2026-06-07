10 best Spanish beaches to see the total solar eclipse 2026
On Aug. 12, 2026, some of the best beaches in the world will play host to totality.
- 1. Praia de Alba e Sabón, Galicia
- 2. Playa de Langre, Cantabria
- 3. Playa de las Catedrales, Galicia
- 4. Playa El Puntal de Somo, Cantabria
- 5. Platja de Riumar, Ebro Delta
- 6. Platya del Gurugú, Castellón
- 7. Es Trenc, Mallorca
- 8. Platja Estanys, Mallorca
- 9. Platja des Carbó, Mallorca
- 10. Platja de Son Bou, Menorca
Beaches offer wide-open spaces and low-horizon views, making them ideal for skywatching. For the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse, Spain's beaches will be among the most sought-after locations — but not all will deliver. The path of totality crosses the north and east of the country just before sunset, with the sun low in the west-northwest. Many top resorts face east for sunrise views, so at the crucial moment, the sun may be blocked by hotels or terrain behind you.
To experience totality — the brief period during a solar eclipse when the sun is completely covered by the moon — clearly, being on the coast isn't enough — you need a clear, unobstructed view to the west-northwest, ideally over open water. That's why the best eclipse beaches are either on Spain's Atlantic-facing north coast, where the horizon is open, or in carefully chosen Mediterranean spots where development is low, and sightlines are clean.
The altitude of the eclipsed sun matters: in Galicia, Asturias, and the Cantabrian Coast, it's 12 to 9 degrees above the horizon — manageable but low. On the Mediterranean and Balearic Islands, it's just 4 to 2 degrees, turning totality into a fleeting event easily obscured by haze or thin cloud.
Choose your beach wisely (checking tide times a few weeks in advance on Surf Forecast or Tide Forecast), and you'll watch the moon's shadow race in from the Atlantic before revealing the corona during totality, just minutes before sunset.
Get it wrong, and you could miss everything.
Essential resources for checking and re-checking intended destinations for totality include Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map, which has timings and built-in sightlines from Peak Finder, as well as The Eclipse App, Eclipse Horizon Checker and the Instituto Geográfico Nacional. The best advice is to test your location the day before the eclipse. Let's look at some of the best beaches in Spain for eclipse viewing, complete with details on timing and conditions.
1. Praia de Alba e Sabón, Galicia
Location: Praia de Alba, Municipality of Arteixo, Galicia, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:27 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 9 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 12.1 degrees
Chance of clouds: 54% (since 2000)
Easily accessible just south of A Coruña, this broad, open beach offers excellent infrastructure and long, flat stretches of sand. Its clear west-northwest outlook makes it ideal for a low, pre-sunset eclipse, with uninterrupted ocean horizons, coastal paths, and easy access.
2. Playa de Langre, Cantabria
Location: Cantabric coast, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:26 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 55 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 9 degrees
Chance of clouds: 56% (since 2000)
A wild, cliff-backed beach east of Santander, Langre offers a dramatic natural amphitheater facing west-northwest. Wide sands and elevated viewpoints above the cliffs provide excellent sightlines for a low eclipse. Access requires a short walk, but an expansive horizon and striking scenery are the reward.
3. Playa de las Catedrales, Galicia
Location: Cantabric coast, Ribadeo, Galicia, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:26 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 48 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 11 degrees
Chance of clouds: 61% (since 2000)
Famed for its towering rock arches, this dramatic beach offers a spectacular setting — but requires planning. Strict visitor limits and tides complicate access, so consider the clifftop gardens above for an easier option. Both provide wide northwest views, ideal for watching the eclipsed sun sink toward the Atlantic horizon.
4. Playa El Puntal de Somo, Cantabria
Location: Calle El Puntal, Santander, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:27 p.m. CEST; 56 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 8.9 degrees
Chance of clouds: 55% (since 2000)
A vast, exposed sandbar near Santander, El Puntal offers huge open skies and uninterrupted west-northwest views across the bay. Easily reached by boat or car, its sheer scale allows plenty of space to spread out — ideal for a relaxed, crowd-free eclipse watch with clear horizons toward the setting sun. An epic experience awaits.
5. Platja de Riumar, Ebro Delta
Location: Riumar, Ebro Delta, Tarragona, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 30 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 4.4 degrees
Chance of clouds: 31% (since 2000)
The Ebro Delta is one of Spain's largest and most distinctive natural landscapes — a vast mosaic of wetlands, lagoons, rice fields, and barrier beaches extending into the Mediterranean. Set close to the mouth of the Ebro River, Riumar Beach offers uninterrupted views to the northwest.
6. Platya del Gurugú, Castellón
Location: Castellón de la Plana, Valencia
Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 4.4 degrees
Chance of clouds: 37% (since 2000)
This flat, sandy beach south of Benicàssim is unusually open, with minimal development behind it thanks to a nearby airstrip. That translates into clean, unobstructed views toward the west-northwest — crucial for this very low eclipse. Easy access and wide sightlines make it a practical and reliable Mediterranean option.
7. Es Trenc, Mallorca
Location: Trenc, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees
Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)
Remote but popular, Es Trenc offers long sands and wide western sea views. Its undeveloped backdrop ensures minimal obstruction, though its narrow width can feel busy. For a horizon-hugging eclipse, its sightlines and natural setting make it a prime choice in Mallorca. Note: Es Trenc is an unofficial nudist beach.
8. Platja Estanys, Mallorca
Location: Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees
Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)
Close to Colònia de Sant Jordi, this bright beach offers easy access and unobstructed views to the west-northwest. Minimal elevation and calm waters with nearby facilities make it a straightforward observing spot.
9. Platja des Carbó, Mallorca
Location: Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca, Baleares, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 35 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 2.1 degrees
Chance of clouds: 34% (since 2000)
A quieter, undeveloped stretch reached by a short coastal walk, Es Carbó offers pristine sands and uninterrupted horizons. Its isolation means fewer crowds — ideal for photographers tracking a low eclipse.
10. Platja de Son Bou, Menorca
Location: Alaior, Menorca, Spain
Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 11 seconds
Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 1.7 degrees
Chance of clouds: 39% (since 2000)
Menorca's longest beach provides a broad, accessible platform for a very low, horizon-skimming eclipse moments before sunset. Its west-northwest outlook across the open sea is excellent. Lots of facilities and space make it an easy, reliable choice — though it could be immensely popular.
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Jamie is an experienced science and travel journalist, stargazer and eclipse chaser who writes about exploring the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses, the Northern Lights, moon-gazing, astro-travel, astronomy and space exploration. He is the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners, co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and a senior contributor at Forbes.