'Star Wars' salutes Women's History Month with Ahsoka Tano, Mon Mothma and more

Ahsoka Tano on the cover of "Star Wars: The High Republic #5."

March is the calendar page where we honor and salute Women's History Month each year and nowhere do the female stars shine brightest than Marvel Comics' batch of celebratory "Star Wars" variant covers spawned from a galaxy far, far away.

Scattered across the full spectrum of iconic "Star Wars" characters, from deadly assassins to leaders of the Rebellion and famed Jedi Knights to key political figures, Marvel is rolling out the red carpet for seven of the franchise's legendary heroic women for a respectful spotlight event all month long.

The covers feature portraits of some of the iconic women of "Star Wars" including Mon Mothma, Ahsoka Tano and Rey Skywalker. The original woman of "Star Wars," Princess Leia, is curiously absent, although it could be that Marvel is looking to feature some of its more recent franchises and series.

Related: Marvel Comics celebrates Black History Month with 'Star Wars' comics covers

Ahsoka Tano on the cover of "Star Wars: The High Republic #5." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official description of the sci-fi luminaries showcased for 2024:

· Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Knight who served as Anakin Skywalker’s fierce Padawan during the Clone Wars. Ahsoka's heroic exploits after walking away from the Jedi Order have made her one of the franchise’s most beloved characters and last year, she starred in her own hit live-action series on Disney+ which will be adapted to comic book form this summer!

· Fennec Shand, feared assassin and elite mercenary whose deadly skills are a highlight of shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett."

· Mon Mothma, one of the key founders of the Rebel Alliance known for carefully guiding her fellow Rebels in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and recently, "Andor."

· Omega, member of the mighty clone crew, Clone Force 99. Armed with her trademark energy bow, she carves out a new life for herself and her brothers in the "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" animated series.

· Rey Skywalker, the powerful Jedi hero who saved the galaxy from the re-emerged Sith in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.

· Rose Tico, an expert Resistance mechanic who found herself on the front lines of the galactic civil war in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

· Tynnra Pamlo, a wise galactic senator who boldly opposed Emperor Palpatine alongside the Rebel Alliance in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out the full release schedule for all seven "Star Wars" Women's History Month comic book titles with their respective variant cover artists below!

"Star Wars #44" (Mar. 6) by Jan Duursema, "Star Wars: Darth Vader #44" (Mar. 13) by Marguerite Sauvage, "Star Wars: Mace Windu #2" (Mar. 13) by Karen Darboe, "Star Wars: Jango Fett #1" (Mar. 20) by AKA, "Star Wars: The High Republic #5" [PHASE III] (Mar. 20) by Betsy Cola, "Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances #3" (Mar. 20) by Annie Wu, "Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #6" (Mar. 27) by Stephanie Hans.