1st look: Marvel Comics to adapt 'Ahsoka' into summer 'Star Wars' miniseries

The "Star Wars" Togruta Jedi known as Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the 2008 animated feature "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

The character then traveled on to further fame, debuting in live-action form in a portrayal by Rosario Dawson for Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" in 2020, and eventually landed her own hit "Ahsoka" series, which just concluded its first season this past fall, also on Disney+.

Now Marvel Comics will adapt that full eight-episode spinoff run in "Star Wars: Ahsoka," a comic book miniseries starting in July that replicates her small screen exploits with Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Professor Huyang. This project joins two other Disney+ adaptations also from Marvel: "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Covers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"After the fall of The Empire, Jedi Master Ahsoka Tano stalks the galaxy for Grand Admiral Thrawn! A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous Morgan Elsbeth returns along with two new mysterious Force-users, Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati."

Written by Award-winning screenwriter and producer Rodney Barnes ("Everybody Hates Chris," "Winning Time"), adorned with interior art from Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty, and a main cover courtesy of David Nakayama, "Star Wars: Ahsoka #1" will be released on July 8, 2024 as the crowd-pleasing TV show is likely slated to be undergoing production for its second season.

Check out the first look at Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Ahsoka #1" above, alongside special variant covers by artists Annie Wu and Jan Duuresma.

"It is truly an honor to be adapting Ahsoka," Barnes told StarWars.com. "The character is the essence of classic Star Wars: layered, complex and fun! I hope the fans enjoy this adaptation as much as the series it's adapted from."

In addition to his Hollywood projects, Barnes is a prolific creator for comics, penning "Star Wars: The Mandalorian," "Killadelphia," "Luke Cage: Gang War" and "Monarch."