Marvel reveals 2 new 'Star Wars: The High Republic' comic series at Star Wars Celebration 2022

More rousing tales of the Jedi Knights from their Golden Age will appear this fall in a pair of fresh fall titles.

Emerging from the galactic excitement of Star Wars Celebration 2022 now hitting full stride as we enter the weekend, Disney-owned Marvel Comics took the wrappers off two new upcoming titles in the "Star Wars: The High Republic" Phase II lineup with one flagship series and a limited-event spinoff, both coming sometime this fall.

Disney first announced its The High Republic publishing initiative for the "Star Wars" expanded universe back in February 2020. This campaign was conceived as an interconnected lineup of books, novels and comics set 200 years before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" during the Jedi Knights' golden age. These adventurous new stories take place while the legendary warriors were still the ultimate guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy.

Written by Cavan Scott ("Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle") and infused with sublime artwork by illustrator Ario Anindito and inker Mark Morales, that initial wave of Marvel's "Star Wars: The High Republic" comics hit the newsstands in January 2021 and now the creative team returns for more daring tales of the Jedi Order in this fresh ongoing title. (If you're looking to catch up on your Star Wars reading, our guide on the best Star Wars books is a great place to start.)

The cover for issue 1 of "Star Wars: The High Republic" coming from Marvel Comics. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Launching Phase II with its next stage of interwoven "Star Wars" stories encompassing a variety of novels, children’s books, and comics, "Star Wars: The High Republic #1" reunites writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito following their successful first run on Volume 1.

Their plotline occurs 150 years before the timeline of Phase 1, and will focus on the moon of Jedha, a desert world seen in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (opens in new tab)" that's strong with its connection to the Force and remains a nexus of religious faith for all spiritual denominations in the entire galaxy. This next flagship series immersed in the lore of "The High Republic" introduces the character of Jedi Vildar Mac, who arrives as Jedha's delicate period of peace is shattered and an unspeakable horror emerges.

The cover for "Star Wars: The High Reppublic" story "The Blade." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The second new offering revealed is "Star Wars" The High Republic - The Blade," written by "Star Wars" veteran Charles Soule ("Star Wars: The High Republic - Light of the Jedi"), who is also one of the original main architects of "The High Republic's" overarching narratives. Soule will be joined by artist Marco Castiello for this four-issue limited series that seeks to explore the mysterious origins of Porter Engle, the Jedi-turned-cook also known as the infamous Blade of Bardotta.

Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: The High Republic #1" arrives in October of 2022, followed by "Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade #1" in November of 2022.

