Gift the Force! Save up to 72% on Star Wars lightsaber gifts for your Jedi

Use the Force to nab deep discounts on Star Wars lightsabers.

It is your destiny to pick up the best deal we've seen this Black Friday season, which is the Lukidy 2Pack Lightsaber Metal Hilt at just $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a stellar 72 percent discount.

This lightsaber offers the perfect holiday gift, with 12 colors and three sound modes that all function interchangeably. The lightweight hilt is constructed of aluminum alloy, making it suitable for all ages and experience levels.

The overall combat experience is enhanced with the combined flash modes and sound effects, which will only enlighten your Star Wars fandom. The battery life offers four hours of fun, with light indicators on the handle to assist in the charging.

For padawans, there are a lot of other lightsaber deals to be have. We've rounded up some of the best gift ideas for your dollar. If you need even more recommendations, go to our best lightsabers of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Lukidy 2Pack Lightsaber Metal Hilt 12 Colors: was $249.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) CVCBSER FX Dueling Lightsaber: was $169.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 53% on the CVCBSER FX Dueling Lightsaber. It includes 12 colors, aluminum alloy hilt, nine sound modes, and multiple constantly-changing colors.

(opens in new tab) Adawlert Motion Control Dueling Light Saber: was $99.99 , now $78.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 22% on the Adawlert Motion Control Dueling Light Saber. It includes 12 colors, 12 movie sounds, and several fighting modes such as flame mode, breathing mode, and full light mode.

(opens in new tab) ELESKOCO Motion Control Dueling Light Sabers: was $99.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 20% on the ELESKOCO Motion Control Dueling Light Sabers. They include 12 sound modes, and several fighting modes such as flame mode, breathing mode, and full light mode.

This holiday season, join the Rebellion or the Dark Side with these fantastic lightsabers the whole family will enjoy. With their immersive light and sounds effects, these lightsabers are sure to brighten your Star Wars fandom for years to come.

Get your lightsaber this holiday season while these great deals last. You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals for Black Friday for the Jedi in your life.

