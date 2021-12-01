These Star Wars Christmas sweaters are 38% off for the holidays

Star Wars Christmas sweaters are on sale at Target for 38% off. Credit: Target

These ugly sweaters are the best way to say Merry Sithmas and a Grievous New Year.

We've picked out our favorite Star Wars ugly sweaters on sale at Target for $36.98, so you don't have to choose your destiny yourself.

Star Wars deals are everywhere this holiday season, and we've rounded up the best in breed for you to consider, including a huge variety of Star Wars gifts and Lego Star Wars deals for all ages.

Speaking of Hoth, this $800 Lego Star Wars AT-AT delighted our inner Jedis, although you'll have to sign up for an alert as it is currently out of stock. We also rounded up some board game deals in various franchises to enjoy after your holiday meals.

The below sweaters sure made us chuckle. Whether you enjoy seeing Darth Vader at the head of a sleigh, or you enjoy clever references to the Battle of Hoth and cold weather, we have a selection of cute ideas below for you to enjoy.

Star Wars Merry Sithmas Sweatshirt: $59.99 Star Wars Merry Sithmas Sweatshirt: $59.99 $36.98 at Target The Sith is really the Star Wars equivalent of Scrooge, so why not celebrate the Dark Side of the Force with this sweatshirt, in festive style. A loyal Stormtrooper is adorned here with symbols similar to the Sith star.



Star Wars Boba It's Cold Outside Pull Over Hoodie: $59.99 Star Wars Boba It's Cold Outside Pull Over Hoodie: $59.99 $36.98 at Target Celebrate the upcoming Book of Boba Fett series with this scene set on frozen planet Hoth. Featured here are adorable cartoon versions of Boba himself, along with a stormtrooper and Darth Vader.



Star Wars Hoth Sweet Hoth Sweatshirt: $59.99 Star Wars Hoth Sweet Hoth Sweatshirt: $59.99 $36.98 at Target Celebrate the Battle of Hoth with this Star Wars-themed sweatshirt. It stars some of the main players of the famous skirmish from The Empire Strikes Back, including the AT-AT and AT-ST robots and the Jedi-in-training Luke Skywalker. Hoth Sweet Hoth indeed.

Star Wars Empire Helmets Ugly Sweatshirt: $59.99 Star Wars Empire Helmets Ugly Sweatshirt: $59.99 $36.98 at Target

This Andy Warhol-like style shows off your loyalty to the Dark Side of the Force. Darth Vader, two stormtroopers and Boba Fett will terrify your opponents and let you get more eggnog at the Christmas party.

Star Wars Ugly Christmas Hoth Sweatshirt: $59.99 Star Wars Ugly Christmas Hoth Sweatshirt: $59.99 $36.98 at Target Hyperdrive into Hoth, 90s-icon style. This clever mix of wampas, tauntauns, imperial probe droids, AT-ATs and AT-STs come together in a raucous fiesta of color, similar to those Christmas light sets tuned to Trans Siberia Orchestra.



Star Wars Darth Vader Starry Sleigh Sweatshirt: $59.99 Star Wars Darth Vader Starry Sleigh Sweatshirt: $59.99 $36.98 at Target Imagine if Darth Vader was piloting Santa's sleigh: would he bring coal, or lightsaber crystals? This terrifying alternate reality includes eight flying AT-ATs instead of reindeer, backdropped by none other than the Death Star.

What we like about these sweaters and hoodies are the comfortable materials. It's a mix of cotton and polyester and a nice, loose fit for relaxing after big holiday meals. Target has a range of sizes and styles within this category, so be sure to check out what's available.

Happily, all of these items are machine washable (in case you spill your eggnog) and have colorful logos that should last a while, especially if you take the precaution of turning your shirts inside-out before you put them in the wash.

It is a great time to be a Star Wars fan with the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus this month, joining its older bounty hunter themed series, The Mandalorian.

If you're lucky enough to get some time off this holiday season, we'd recommend using Disney Plus to also catch up on all of the nine Skywalker saga movies along with other franchise hits (the Clone Wars, anyone?) We've rounded up some discounts on Disney Plus to watch while you're in your ugly sweater.

Ugly sweater season is only so long, because unlike on Hoth, that cold weather and holiday spirit will disappear quickly (even more quickly than a speeding X-Wing). So make sure to grab a handful of these Star Was sweaters before the deal hyperdrives away into space.

Be sure to check out Space.com's space deals, or our guide to Star Wars space deals.