'Star Trek Online' debuts Captain Janeway on PC

Admiral Kathryn Janeway finally made her debut in the PC version of "Star Trek Online", to celebrate the game's 12th anniversary.

Janeway is known to fans for her starring role in two "Star Trek" series: "Voyager" (1995-2001) and the brand-new "Star Trek: Prodigy" (which had its premiere season in 2021.) Her debut came to PCs on Feb. 7 and will expand to console versions of the game sometime in March.

Kate Mulgrew will voice both Prime and Mirror versions of herself in a new season called "Shadow's Advance." Also starring will be Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman from "Star Trek: Discovery") and Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), according to publisher Perfect World Entertainment.

Admiral Kathryn Janeway, as portrayed in "Star Trek Online." (Image credit: Perfect World Entertainment)

The new season of the massively multiplayer online game, Perfect World added in a statement, "introduces a brand new featured episode for players to experience, plus an exciting new space TFO [task force operation] and anniversary event to unlock this year's coveted prize, the T6 Jarok Alliance Carrier."

Players will be tasked to "kidnap a person of great importance from Jupiter Station in Federation space" as part of the new gameplay elements, Perfect World added.

New content this season includes a featured episode called "Redshift", a task force operation during which players work to stop the Terran Empire from stealing data from Jupiter Station, an anniversary event featuring an Omega Molecule Stabilization mission, and the various captains led by Janeway.

"Star Trek Online" is free to download as a base game (you can get it here), with in-game purchases and DLC available.

