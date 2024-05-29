'Star Trek #500' cover showcases a commanding collection of cosmic captains

Since 2007, San Diego-based IDW Publishing has been at the vanguard of nurturing a galaxy of "Star Trek" comics and graphic novels spanning decades and touching upon nearly generation and iteration of creator Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi franchise.

Now seventeen years later, IDW is primed to release their milestone 500th "Star Trek" issue in time for Star Trek Day 2024. This all-star collector's edition is injected with characters not only from vintage offerings like "The Original Series" and "The Next Generation," but also new digital age fare experienced on streaming platforms.

Covers for "Star Trek #500" by J.K. Woodward (left) and Joëlle Jones (right). (Image credit: IDW)

Here's the official description:

"Celebrate IDW's 500th issue of 'Star Trek' comics (and an early Star Trek Day!) with this landmark oversized anthology issue! This collection of seven short stories spans through fan-favorite eras of the beloved franchise from 'Lower Decks' to 'Strange New Worlds,' legacy characters from 'The Next Generation' and the original series, written and illustrated by 'Star Trek' comics veterans and new voices alike. Plus, don't miss out on the prelude to 2025's big 'Star Trek' and 'Defiant' comic crossover event written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Christopher Cantwell!"

Cover for "Star Trek #500" by Jake Bartok (Image credit: IDW)

Another attractive feature of this special release is the composing of four fantastic covers created by artists Joëlle Jones, Jake Bartok, J.K. Woodward, and Chris Fenoglio. Contributing writers include Patton Oswalt, Chris Cantwell, Magdalene Visaggio, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Jordan Blum and Morgan Hampton.

"The sending to print of any single comic is a feat in and of itself," IDW editor Heather Antos told Nerdist. "To hit a landmark like 500 issues with any franchise is a true accomplishment to be celebrated. This Star Trek Day, IDW is excited to present not only a look back at some of our favorite characters and series from over the years, but also a look forward on what is to come in the future for our Eisner-nominated 'Star Trek' and 'Defiant' series. If you're only getting one 'Star Trek' book this year, this is not one to miss out on!"

Cover for "Star Trek #500" by Chris Fenoglio. (Image credit: IDW)

Veteran "Star Trek" writer Jackson Lanzing has been helping to lead the momentous charge in restoring the space fantasy to its proper place in the comic book realm.

"In 'Star Trek #400,' we began a journey that changed the face of 'Star Trek' comics and carved out a whole new line for readers of every generation,” said Lansing in a statement. "I don’t think any of us could have imagined what would follow. From all the incredible interlocked series to the first 'Star Trek' summer event to the first Eisner nominations in Starfleet's history. Now, one hundred issues later… it's time to push things even further."

IDW's "Star Trek #500" will be released on Sep. 4, 2024.