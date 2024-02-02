Get a 1st look at debut issue of 'Sons of Star Trek' miniseries (exclusive)

Initially teased by IDW Publishing last fall at New York Comic Con 2023, a new young adult "Star Trek" comic book project titled "Sons of Star Trek" is rapidly headed toward planet Earth — and now we have an exclusive first peek inside the pages of the premiere issue, which lands on March 13.

This four-part, kid-friendly miniseries is an alt-dimension offshoot of IDW's Eisner-nominated "Star Trek" series and "Star Trek: Defiant" title.

Penned by Morgan Hampton ("Cyborg") with arresting illustrations from veteran artist Angel Hernandez ("Transformers," "Star Trek Resurgence") and an "A" cover drawn by Jake Bartok, "Sons of Star Trek" focuses on Jake and Alexander, the intrepid sons of Benjamin Sisko and Worf, as they drift through an unfamiliar universe inhabited by the children of other well-known "Star Trek" characters.

"Sons of Star Trek #1" is coming on March 13, 2024. (Image credit: IDW)

Check out the official synopsis:

"In the aftermath of Kahless' harrowing Day of Blood, Jake Sisko struggles to find his place in the universe now that his family has been reunited and his father, Benjamin Sisko, has once again saved the galaxy.

"Meanwhile, Alexander Rozhenko is recovering mentally and emotionally from his time as one of Kahless' devout followers. Although his father, Worf, was able to break him away from the Red Path cult, Alexander is haunted by his actions during the bloody coup and is unsure of his ability to atone for the devastation he caused.

"Jake and Alexander find their stories intertwined as they're thrust into an alternate universe where they followed their father’s footsteps into Starfleet stardom. As officers aboard the U.S.S. Burton, Jake and Alexander encounter alternate versions of other children of Starfleet legends who show them they all may have a bit more in common than it would seem."

In this moving tale of fathers and sons in the "Star Trek" arena, young Jake and Alexander will be joined by Rom's Ferengi son Nog and the enigmatic Q's willful offspring, an alien that the creative team simply calls Junior or QJ.

"'Star Trek' is a franchise that has rewired my DNA and provided me a sense of comfort amongst its characters and stories," Hampton said in an IDW statement regarding the franchise. "I'm so excited to pour some of that energy back into this world. Angel and I are creating a story full of shock, excitement, and wonder led by characters not usually in the spotlight. Fans new and old will find that familiar 'Star Trek' charm at the heart. It's a dream come true to be able to add a wrinkle in the fabric of this incredible universe!"