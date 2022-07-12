Save hundreds on the Sony Alpha A7 III this Amazon Prime Day

If you're hoping to find one of the top cameras on the market with a chunky discount attached, this early Amazon Prime Day deal is exactly what you're looking for.

The Sony Alpha A7 III (which we've reviewed and can vouch for its quality) is Amazon's lowest ever price (opens in new tab) if you're in the US, or you can enjoy a £337 discount (opens in new tab) if you're UK based. It's a camera — and a deal — we like it a lot. Even more so if you're shooting in dark or unfavorable lighting conditions.

To prove how highly we rate this camera, we've ranked it at the top of our best cameras guide, which shows that this deal is worth it if you're looking for something new. Because Amazon Prime Day is here here (July 12-13) there's a chance you'll see more fantastic camera deals over the saving event. However, if you're wanting hundreds off a premium model, you won't go wrong with the Sony Alpha A7 III.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera $1690.51 on Amazon (opens in new tab). US based photographers can get Amazon's lowest ever price on what we've described as a 'low light behemoth.' 5-axis image stabilization, 10fps maximum shooting, and 4K video, its specs make it a terrific all-rounder. That means you'll have success whether you're shooting stills or video.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera £1999 now £1661.47 on Amazon (opens in new tab). UK based photographers can save £337 on the same camera. 5-axis image stabilization, 10fps maximum shooting, and 4K video, its specs make it a terrific all-rounder. That means you'll have success whether you're shooting stills or video. NOTE: make use of the £140 voucher at checkout for an even greater discount.

Why wouldn't you want to save hundreds and still bag yourself one of the top models on the market? If the discounts weren't enough to tempt you into this deal, then the specs will. This camera is a Jack of all trades and will consistently deliver the results you desire and should expect in this price range, whether you're shooting images or videos.

For your money, you're getting 5-axis stabilization, up to10fps shooting, excellent autofocus performance, weather sealing for all weather conditions, excellent quality in low and poor light conditions and 4K UHD video up to 30fps or full HD up to 120fps. You'll be able to take approximately 710 shots or 210 minutes worth of footage with a full charge, too.

Whether you're looking at the US deal or the UK deal, this is a sizable discount on a premium-quality camera. There will no doubt be some top camera deals over Amazon Prime Day but we think if you're wanting a camera that can do everything, is excellent in low light conditions, one of the best out there and is heavily discounted... this is probably the deal for you.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime day deals, or our guide to the best cameras.