Sony A6600 now under $1000 in this Black Friday Amazon deal

Sony doesn't tend to be known for selling budget-friendly cameras, but we've found this Black Friday deal on the Sony A6600 that sees it under $1000, which is music to the ears of the budget-conscious.

When we reviewed the Sony A6600 at the start of the year, overall we were impressed with it, but our main gripe was that it felt like an expensive camera for what it was. Now, with this Black Friday deal, it sits at a much more appropriate price point. Although it's worth noting that it's been flip-flopping between the 'was' price of $1399 and the 'now' price of $998 constantly since July, so it's not any cheaper now than it has been previously.

Before its successor, the Sony A6700, came out recently, the Sony A6600 used to sit in our best cameras buying guide.

Sony A6600 was $1399 now $998 at Amazon. Save $400 on the Sony A6600, a fantastic little APS-C mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus and in-body image stabilization, which is unusual for a crop-sensor camera.

There aren't any extras to sweeten the deal here, but we think that $998 is still a good deal. We were impressed with its autofocus and tracking, and the fact that it has image stabilization is impressive for a crop-sensor camera. We enjoyed shooting with it and were pleased with the images it produced, and we think beginners will get on really well with it. It's great for low light and the casual bit of astrophotography, especially when paired with one of the best lenses for astrophotography. It's not the best at anything, but it's good at most things.

If you need something a bit more suitable for pro work, check out some of the more powerful options in our best mirrorless cameras guide.

Key Specs: 24.2MP APS-C sensor, ISO 100 - 32000 (expanded 50 - 102,400), up to 11FPS burst rate, 4K 30p video recording, one UHS-I SD card slot, tilting 3" 921k-dot touchscreen, weighs 1.11 lbs / 503g.

Consensus: The A6600 would be ideal for almost any photographer, although you can get the same specs for a competitive price from other manufacturers. Still, it's small and packs a punch.

Buy if: You're a beginner and want something small and lightweight to take on vacation.

Don't buy if: You're a professional and want the latest tech. This camera is now a few years old and there's the newer A6700 that's been released.

Alternative models: If you're asking us, we'd say if you can afford to spend the extra few hundred dollars, get the newer Sony A6700. It has a new AI-powered autofocus unit, a fully articulating touchscreen and they've fixed a lot of the common complaints with the a6600. But if you're a pro and need a pro-level camera, look no further than the impressive Sony A7R V — it's one of the best cameras on the market.

