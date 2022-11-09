Save $220 on this excellent Anycubic 3D printer, down to just $309

3D printers still feel like the kind of tech that would’ve been impossible to believe would exist even a few years ago, letting users build things from just raw material and a little time.

The best 3D printers are ideal for veterans and newcomers, and Anycubic has consistently been one of the top manufacturers for a while. The company’s powerful range of 3D printers comes with a striking yellow enclosure that sets them apart from the competition.

The Anycubic Photon Mono X is no different and offers a 4K 3D printing experience for all with the option to build items up to 9.84-inches in height. Better yet, it’s now $309 on the Anycubic store (opens in new tab), the lowest price we’ve seen it – $220 less than the MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X: $529 $309 at Anycubic (opens in new tab) Save $220: This 4K resin 3D printer is ideal for hobbyists who want to print miniatures, busts. and other display pieces.



This early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) nets users a printer that’s not only accurate but fast, too. The printing speed of the Photon Mono X is up to three times the speed of the Photon, which itself is no slouch.

That enclosure keeps all moving parts inside, and the printer will shut off if this is removed to prevent any safety concerns with little hands, while the unit also comes with the ANYCUBIC Slicer software package for designing and printing.

The 8.9-inch screen makes it easy to use, and there’s a companion app for controlling the printer and monitoring progress, too.

You can add between 1KG and 3KG of Resin to your purchase, too, and add a Wash&Cure Plus cleaning kit, too.