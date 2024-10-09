Last chance Prime Day streaming deal: 21% off Roku Ultra

Today is the last day of Prime Day sales in October (Big Deal Days) so now is your last chance to save 21% on the Roku Ultra, the manufacturer's fastest streaming device that only came out at the end of September.

It can be a little challenging to find top streaming deals during Prime Day but this is definitely something that will keep you glued to your sofa as the nights get longer. The Roku Ultra is 30% faster than any other Roku player and is supported by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. It's remote-controlled too and the controller comes with backlit buttons and voice control, so it's easier to use and harder to lose in the dark. This is a limited time deal though, so you'll have to act quickly to maximize the savings.

Roku Ultra: was $100 now $79 at Amazon US Save 21% (a saving of $21) and get the lowest-ever price Amazon has offered on the Roku Ultra. It claims to run 30% faster than any other Roku model and gives you access to major streaming services including Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime. It also comes with its Voice Remote Pro and supports all HDR formats.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Amazon)

As well as access to major streaming platforms, the Roku Ultra will also allow you to stream over 400 free-to-view live TV channels. However, the major streaming platforms are a massive plus for this streaming device. Whether you want to watch the latest hit Star Wars TV shows, or Marvel movies on Disney Plus, binge your way through Fallout on Amazon Prime or browse Netflix's seemingly endless catalog of content, the Roku Ultra has something for everyone.

On top of running 30% faster than its previous models, It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 4K viewing, so you can enjoy amazing cinematics at home. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect your headphones for when noise around the home is less welcome. It connects via Wi-Fi and it comes with a HDMI cable, a power adaptor and a USB-C charger for the voice-controlled remote.

Prime Day is nearly over, so you'll have to act soon to get this deal. It's worth remembering that the Roku Ultra was only released late last month and it's rare to see tech equipment see a significant discount so early on. If you're looking for a new streaming device, this could a deal you should consider.

Key features: Access to major streaming services like Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and Netflix as well as over 400 free live TV channels, voice-controlled remote, 30% faster than previous models, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, supports all HDR formats.

Product launched: September 2024

Price history: This deal is a very pleasant surprise, it's not even been on the market for three weeks but it usually retails for about $100.

Price comparison: Amazon: $79 | Walmart: $79 | Best Buy: $80

Consensus: If you're looking for a streaming device, this could be the Amazon Prime Day streaming deal you're looking for. This device was only released a couple of weeks ago and is now 21% off. It's faster than previous models, supports all HDR formats and has access to major streaming services.

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a streaming device and you want a good deal.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking to subscribe to streaming service and not purchase a device to do so.

