You can save $15 on 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 2 Blu-ray for Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Day you can save up to $15 on season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery," just in time for season 3. The DVD set is on sale for $21.99 or $34.95 for Blu-ray (down from $29.29 and $50.99 respectively).

Though the show started as a prequel to the original Star Trek, set 10 years before the first show aired, season 3 jumps forward more than nine centuries after the crew of the USS Discovery hurtled into a wormhole at the end of season 2.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Blu-ray

Now $34.95 on Amazon

Get caught up with Lt. Michael Burnham, Spock and the crew of the USS Discovery in season 2 of the CBS All Access Trek sow just ahead of Season 3's debut this week.

As we saw in the epic season 3 trailer , the Federation has mostly collapsed after an event ominously referred to as “The Burn” and it’s up to the crew to restore it.

And while you’re looking forward to an exciting new season, you can also look forward to an imminent rewatch of season 2 (with Prime’s 2-day delivery, your DVD set should be in your hands just after the first episode of season 3 airs).

Season 1 is unfortunately not on sale, but if you’re looking to grab the whole collection, you can buy the DVD or Blu-ray set of the first season on Amazon, too.

