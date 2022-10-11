Save $500 on the Sony Alpha a7II camera for Prime Day Early Access

Prime Day Early Access is here and there's a fantastic deal on the Sony a7II mirrorless camera which is now $500 off.

The $500 discount (opens in new tab) is a welcome one as this is a high quality camera, despite its age. Prime Day Early Access is a sales event held by Amazon, just like its Summer sales event, Prime Day, but in the fall. The good news is other retailers are putting out discounts too, so now is a great time to bag a bargain. Because this camera is the predecessor to the Sony Alpha a7III (which sits near the top of our best cameras guide) it's a more affordable version, and with this mega discount, now is the perfect time to cash in.

Of course, you can check out our guides for other top camera deals as well as the best cameras for astrophotography and best cameras for low light photography, but what makes this one so good? It's compact design makes it easy for photography on the go, it takes images in 24.3MP and comes with a host of accessories, which you can read about (and more) below.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7II Mirrorless Camera $1398 now $898 on Adorama (opens in new tab). Save $500 on a mirrorless camera that's perfect for on-the-go use. It can shoot images with 24.3MP resolution, has super-fast autofocussing, can shoot video in full HD and is compact and lightweight. The accessories include a shoulder bag, a memory card case, a multi card reader, a cleaning kit and a SanDisk extreme memory card.

The $500 discount (opens in new tab) is a big one, that's for sure, but is the camera itself worth getting? In short, yes. While it isn't the latest model and the a7III is overall a better camera, this is a great option if you're not looking to spend as much as you would on the latest tech.

Let's get into the specs, its full-frame sensor captures images at 24.3MP and has a normal sensor range of ISO 100-25600. It also captures video in full HD and uses linear PCM sound for high quality sound recording. Weighing just 556g and offering super-fast autofocussing, it's perfect for on-the-go photography too. For ease of use, you can also use Wi-Fi to send images to computers and smartphones.

You also get a number of handy accessories including a shoulder bag to carry the camera, a SanDisk extreme memory card, a cleaning kit, a multi card reader and a memory card case. The accessories alone have a combined worth of nearly $70 plus shipping is free, so this really could be a deal worth taking advantage of.

