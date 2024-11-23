Black Friday streaming deal: 60% off the first two months of Paramount Plus

Get yourself some premium entertainment this Black Friday, with Paramount offering up two months of subscription for just $2.99 each. That's a huge saving over the standard price of $7.99 a month, giving you access to hundreds of box sets, movies and even sporting events.

There are technically two deals you can choose from: Paramount Plus on its own for $2.99 a month, or Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is also $2.99 a month. Yes, they're the same price — but they will renew at different prices once the offer is over. Paramount Plus is $7.99 by itself, and if you opt for the Showtime package it'll renew for $12.99.

Importantly, this Black Friday deal won't tie you into a contract, so you're free to cancel after your two discounted months. And so if you're looking for a deal on a streaming service, this is a great one, and Paramount Plus has some of our favorite sci-fi movies and TV shows in its catalog.

Paramount Plus - 2 months for $2.99 each: was $7.99 now $2.99 at amazon.com

Get two months of Paramount Plus (or Paramount Plus with Showtime) for just $2.99, giving you access to great sci-fi movies and TV shows like Halo, Star Trek, The Twilight Zone and more. It renews at $7.99 or $12.99 depending which offer you go for, but you're free to cancel at any time.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 1 Paramount Plus has a wealth of great sci-fi content in its catalog, including Lower Decks and the full Star Trek line-up. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount Plus is the home to the entire Star Trek franchise, so along with the latest series like "Below Decks" and "Strange New Worlds", you'll also find classic episodes and all the movies. It's also here where you'll find Halo, the Microsoft-produced series based on its best-selling game franchise, and the entire live-action Transformers series.

There are plenty of classics on Paramount Plus too, like The Twilight Zone, Under the Dome and, for the kids, Nicktoons classic Jimmy Neutron. Some of our favorite Paramount Plus movies include Event Horizon, Deep Impact and A Quiet Place.

You'll get complete access to the entire Paramount Plus library (and Showtime, if you opt for that). Just remember to cancel after two months if you don't want your Black Friday deal to lapse into a full-priced subscription.

Key features: Access to thousands of movies and boxsets

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: It's the first time we've had a good deal on Paramount Plus for a while. Previously, the cheapest way to get the streaming service was with a $59.99 yearly subscription.

Reviews consensus: Paramount Plus is a solid streaming service that we recommend especially if you're a Star Trek fan. You won't find the entire library anywhere else.

✅ Buy it if: You want a couple of months of great streaming, with a good choice of sci-fi TV shows (Star Trek! Halo!) and movies (Deep Impact! A Quiet Place!).

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't want to mess around canceling after two months and you don't want to end up paying full price for a streaming service.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.