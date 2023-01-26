Save over $200 on the Panasonic Lumix G100 mirrorless camera

If you're looking for an excellent mirrorless camera that offers good specs and is easy to use, then why not save over $200 and grab the Panasonic Lumix G100.

The $202 discount (opens in new tab) means this camera is 27% off and we rate it as one of the best beginner cameras you can find on the market. It's also well suited for content creators as it features a selfie mode, a built-in microphone, 4K video and 20.3MP stills shooting, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for easier uploading and sharing.

At a time when many people are looking to save money where they can, this saving is a huge one but if it's not quite what you're looking for you can always check out our round-up of the best camera deals right now. We also have guides for the best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras, which are worth checking out if you're looking for a new camera.

Panasonic Lumix G100 Mirrorless Camera was $749.99 now $547.99 on Amazon. Save $202 on an excellent beginner camera that is well-suited for vloggers, influencers, content creators and on-the-go use. It captures both images and video in 4K, has a 20.3MP resolution and weighs only 412g. It's a mirrorless camera that comes with a built-in mic with tracked audio, a selfie mode, facial detection and hybrid five-stop image stabilization.

You can save $202 (opens in new tab) by getting this camera from Amazon, which is great, but what makes this camera worth getting? Most notably, you can shoot both images and video in crystal clear 4K and the still resolution is 20.3MP.

It's worth remembering that it's a mirrorless camera, so it's compact and lightweight in design, which is ideal for on-the-go use. In fact, it weighs a mere 412g, so portability really isn't an issue with this camera.

This camera also features tracked audio, a built-in microphone, a selfie mode, facial detection and hybrid five-stop image stabilization. There are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection options too, so you can upload and share what you capture to your computer or smartphone which really helps those wanting to broadcast what they shoot on social media.

Panasonic's Lumix G100 is definitely better suited for those not necessarily looking for an advanced camera but still want excellent results. It features good image and video shooting specs and is compact enough that transporting it isn't an issue. You can also save big bucks by getting it on Amazon so if you're in the market for a new camera and a good deal, this could be what you're looking for.

