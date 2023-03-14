One of the best binoculars for kids on sale now just $30 with this half-price saving

We've named the Occer 12x25 binoculars as one of the best binoculars for kids because they are compact, lightweight and affordable. We gave them three and a half stars out of five in our Occer 12x25 binoculars review and now the Occer 12x25 binoculars are on sale for $35.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, plus you can add an additional 15% off coupon to take them down to nearly half price.

Although produced by a less well-known brand than you are used to seeing here at Space we found after our review that these are actually a great contender to other more expensive compact binoculars brands. The optical prism is made from BaK-4 glass to ensure an optimal viewing experience. These bitesize binoculars are for mid to long-range observations, such as moonwatching, bird watching, live events and sports. Flip-down rubber eyecups provide just 15mm of eye relief so not really suitable enough for comfortable use by spectacles wearers, but they are so small and convenient we still think they're worth the money.

(opens in new tab) Occer 12x25 compact binoculars: was $65.99 , now $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over 45% on these compact binoculars for kids that are not only convenient but good quality, too. Comfortable rubber eyepieces, textured grips and BaK-4 glass make for a surprisingly good view, in our eyes.

Good things come in small packages has never been truer with the Occer 12x25 Binoculars. As the name suggests it has a 12x magnification and can be easily held in one hand (110 mm x 50 mm 8.8 oz / 249 g). The body is made from durable ABS plastic and is covered in rubber armor to protect the body and adequate texturing provides a secure grip.

The optical prism is made from BaK-4 glass, superior to that of BK-7 glass normally found in cheaper binoculars. They are also fully multi-coated on the objective and eyepiece lenses. This helps to reduce glare and ensures even light transmission making your optical experience pleasant.

The rubber eyepieces flip down to provide comfort, especially to eyeglasses wearers but bear in mind it only allows for 15mm of eye relief which isn't enough for some users. Also, due to their small design the interpupillary distance of the eyepieces may not be wide enough for some adults (although we found it works fine for us). The engineers at Occer have taken into account people with Myopia or Anti-Stigmastims, which causes issues with how your eyes receive light. The Occer 12x25 are reported to have been ergonomically designed to preserve the optical experience for those with this condition.

We already think these are a great binocular for children or for use as a small, compact binocular but at a whopping saving of nearly half off the Occer binoculars (opens in new tab), we'd recommend grabbing this pair, especially if you're happy to spend around $30 but want a pair of decent quality binoculars to travel with.