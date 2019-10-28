Panoramic 'Moonscape' Reveals Craters of the Lunar South Pole (Photo)

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his photograph, "A Moonscape Scene."

This panoramic moonscape scene looks like it could be the view from a spaceship flying over the moon. However, this was captured right here on Earth from the official observatory of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, in Cumeada, Portugal.

Among the many interesting features and details from the south pole of the moon, we can find at the right center of the photo, Longomontanus crater, with a diameter of 90.4 miles (145.5 kilometers). Above it, near the terminator — or the line between night and day — is an even bigger crater, Clavius, which is 143.4 miles (230.8 km) in diameter.

To captured this high-resolution image of the moon, I have used a Celestron C14 EdgeHD XLT telescope with a ZWO ASI178MC astrophotography camera.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share with us and our news partners for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

To have a print of Claro's amazing astrophotography, visit his Fine Art Print store at www.miguelclaro.com/prints. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.